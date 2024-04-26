3 men, 1 woman charged in death of Blackfalds resident after multi-year probe

Police have charged four people in relation to the 2020 death of a Blackfalds, Alta., resident. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Three men and one woman are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a Blackfalds, Atla., resident following a four-year investigation.

Ryan James Gudwer, 38, died in 2020, spurring the RCMP to launch what turned out to be a lengthy probe involving forensics, surveillance and interviews with witnesses.

Mounties did not provide any details on the manner of Gudwer's death.

Investigators said some of the four suspects had moved significant distances in the last four years. The case required support from police in New Brunswick, British Columbia and Alberta.

The four people facing charges are: