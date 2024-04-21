3 people taken to hospitals after North Texas building explodes; cause unknown

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

Three people were taken to hospitals after a building exploded on Saturday in Pilot Point, the Pilot Point Fire Department announced in a social media post.

Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, the Pilot Point Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion in the 8000 block of East FM 455.

Pilot Point is about 57 miles north of Fort Worth.

When units arrived at the scene, they found a building that had severe structural damage from an apparent explosion, the post says.

Three people were found with varying degrees of burns, according to the post.

The Aubrey, Sanger, and Denton Fire Departments assisted with transporting patients to local burn/trauma centers.

The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the explosion. The cause has not yet been determined, and there is an ongoing investigation.

