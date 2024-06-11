3 victims, 1 suspect shot at Atlanta shopping center: Police

At least three people have been shot in a food court at an Atlanta shopping center, according to Atlanta police.

The suspect was also shot at the Hub at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta, police said.

PHOTO: Police respond to the scene of a shooting outside the Peachtree Center complex, on June 11, 2024, in downtown Atlanta. (Jeff Amy/AP)

All are "alert, conscious and breathing," police said.

The Hub at Peachtree Center is on lockdown, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wrote on social media.

PHOTO: Police respond to a shooting, June 11, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (WSB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

