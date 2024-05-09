4 men charged after Windsor cop poses as underaged girl in online prostitution sting

The headquarters of the Windsor Police Service in a February 2024 file photo. (Jason Viau/CBC - image credit)

Windsor police have arrested four men from the Windsor-area after officers conducted "an undercover prostitution operation" involving an officer who posed as a teenaged girl.

In a statement, police said they have been charged with obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

"In online conversations, the suspects negotiated a specific price with an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl and then agreed to meet at a location to engage in sexual activities," police said.

The men aged 28, 46, 59, and 61 were charged.

People in need of support can call Victim Service Windsor Essex County or the Victim Assistance Unit of the Windsor police.