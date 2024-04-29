5-alarm fire at shelter in Montreal's Petite-Patrie neighbourhood

The 37 people staying at the shelter that caught fire are being cared for by the Red Cross. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada - image credit)

More than 150 firefighters were deployed to put out the flames at a shelter in Montreal's Petite-Patrie neighbourhood Monday morning.

The five-alarm fire broke out around 8:30 a.m., said Matthew Griffith, the fire department's section chief. He said it started on the first floor before spreading to the shelter's second storey.

The Red Cross is now caring for the 37 people who were evacuated from the building, though none were injured. Griffith says one firefighter is being treated for a minor arm injury.

Griffith says the fire has been difficult to get under control.

"It's a stubborn fire for us right now. We're still in the extinguishing phase of the intervention," he said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.