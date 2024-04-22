All 5 Spice Girls Break Out Their Original Choreography At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday

The Spice Girls at the Brit Awards back in the mid-1990s JMEnternational via Getty Images

She may have been the one celebrating her birthday, but Victoria Beckham had an epic present for all of us at her epic 50th bash over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Spice Girls star and fashion designer marked her milestone birthday with a massive party attended by a host of her nearest and dearest – including her former bandmates.

And during the party, they couldn’t resist throwing it back to their 90s heyday, breaking out the original choreography to Stop as the five-piece hit the dance floor together.

Proving Posh Spice is very much still with us, Victoria wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the moment: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!”

When one fan pointed out they were even in the original formation seen in the Stop music video, Emma Bunton wrote on X: “That’s so funny, wasn’t even planned!!!”

All five members of the Spice Girls last performed together at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics over a decade ago.

Since then, the group came together once again for a tour of UK stadiums in the summer of 2019, although Victoria was famously not involved in these live shows.

Four of the Spice Girls were last seen dancing together to one of their hits at Geri Halliwell’s own 50th birthday two years ago – albeit without Mel B, who did not attend the party.

For the past year, Mel has been teasing a mysterious project involving all five Spice Girls, though this is yet to come to fruition.

“It has always been me kind of championing everybody together. But this time it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘come on, let’s all do something’,” she claimed back in July.

“So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon. It is about f***ing time.”

