56-year-old woman seriously injured after being shot in Macon, sheriff’s office says

A 56-year-old woman is in stable but critical condition after authorities found her injured in a shooting Saturday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a ShotSpotter alert just before 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Mary Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics arrived on scene and took the woman to the hospital, the release said. No one else was injured, officials said.

Deputies were working Saturday to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME..