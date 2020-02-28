6 Sleek Ponytails That Won't Make You Look Like a Founding Father
Pony up to the challenge.
A long-time fix for bad hair days, ponytails have evolved from regular gym hairdo to red carpet and Instagram favorite. But this isn’t your average pony, and achieving that perfect sleek look takes some effort. So how do you avoid looking like a founding father instead of Kim Kardashian? For help, we turned to YouTube for six visual tutorials that achieve your pony goals. And remember: Practice makes perfect!