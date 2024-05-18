Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58.

Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected.

More from TVLine

“My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart,” CNN anchor Jim Acosta wrote on X Saturday following the news of Stewart’s death. “We’ve been friends going back to the 2012 campaign. We spent so many weekends talking politics with the wonderful [Maria Cardona] — they always spoke so passionately but with kindness and civility. Alice was my friend and I loved her. RIP.”

Stewart was hired at CNN ahead of the 2016 presidential election and has since frequently appeared on-air to comment on the political news of the day. In 2020, while speaking to Harvard Political Review, Stewart described her position at the network as “a conservative voice yet an independent thinker.” She most recently appeared on Friday’s episode of The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer.

Before becoming an Emmy Award-winning journalist, Stewart got her footing as an on-air news anchor and reporter in Little Rock, Ark. after graduating from University of Georgia. She went on to work as communications director in the presidential campaigns for Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sen. Rick Santorum and Congressman Michele Bachmann. She had also served as a surrogate for the Republican National Committee.

Additionally, Stewart co-hosted Hot Mics From Left to Right, a podcast discussing the intersection of politics and culture, with fellow CNN commentator Cardona.

Best of TVLine