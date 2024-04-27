6 tornadoes hit North Texas on Friday; more storms, flooding to come Saturday: NWS

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

Six tornadoes hit North Texas counties following severe storms and tornado watches that were issued Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Three tornadoes hit Navarro County, which is about 78 miles northeast of Fort Worth. The NWS also reported two tornadoes that touched ground in McLennan and Hill counties.

An EF-2 tornado hit near the McLennan and Hill County lines, according to the NWS. Damage in Hill County is still being assessed.

The NWS asks the public to plan accordingly as more severe storms are expected Saturday afternoon and evening.

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding will be possible as a line of storms will move east across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Cisco, and Gainesville overnight.

A flood watch is in effect for North Texas as a predicted 10 percent of the area will see rainfall totals ranging from 4 to 6 inches. The flooding threat will be highest Saturday night going into Sunday morning, according to the NWS.

Scattered storms are also forecast for Sunday and some may be severe, the NWS says. The area that faces the biggest threat for storms Sunday afternoon will be east of Interstate 35. Hail, damaging winds, tornadoes are all possible for Sunday.

Drivers are urged to never drive into pools of water where the depth is unknown and instead should turn around. They are also urged to use extra caution at low water crossings and in areas of poor drainage, such as construction zones.

