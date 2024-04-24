7 Comforting Casserole Recipes From Your Favorite Celebrities

Corey Williams
·2 min read

These are our best celebrity-approved casserole recipes, from Chris Hemsworth's favorite pasta bake to Dolly Parton's famous comfort food.

Getty Images/Allrecipes
Craving some comfort—with a side of Hollywood glamour? We've got you covered. This star-studded recipe collection features casseroles from your favorite celebrities, from Chris Hemsworth to Dolly Parton.

Andrew Zimmern's Tater Tot Hotdish

View Recipe

ALLRECIPES/VICTORIA JEMPTY
“I live in Minnesota, but I’m from New York. I’d never eaten a hotdish or casserole in my life until I moved here,” Zimmern said in an interview with Allrecipes. “The tater tot hotdish is a classic that I kind of altered a bit, and that is literally five ingredients.”

Stanley Tucci’s 6-Ingredient Pasta Casserole

View Recipe

<p>Bailey Fink</p>

“Oh my god, and what time is it? It’s only 10 o’clock in the morning and I think I’m going to have it right now,” Stanley Tucci said of his six-ingredient pancetta- and pea-pasta casserole. "Breakfast, brunch, or lunch? Not sure but it was f’ing delicious."

Dolly Parton’s 5-Ingredient, 5-Layer Casserole

View Recipe

<p>Sara Haas</p>

Dolly Parton's quick and easy casserole—with ground beef, potatoes, and veggies—features five layers of comforting flavor.

Chris Hemsworth's Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake

View Recipe

Getty Images/Allrecipes
"The Old Smokey Chicken tomato bake," says Chris Hemsworth. "Yeah it’s a mouthful to say and also to eat. Check this delicious, quick and easy recipe out"

Kristin Cavallari’s Baked Penne with Kale and Caramelized Onion Sauce

View Recipe

<p>Kristin Cavallari/Rao's Homemade</p>

Kristin Cavallari’s baked pasta casserole relies on a convenient and flavorful store-bought secret ingredient: Rao's Caramelized Onion Sauce.

The Pioneer Woman’s Chicken Spaghetti

View Recipe

<p>Sara Haas</p>

Ree Drummond's classic chicken spaghetti recipe is comforting, cheesy, and filling.

Tiffani Thiessen’s French Toast Casserole

View Recipe

<p>Getty Images/Allrecipes</p>

If you have a picky eater at home, you'll love Tiffani Thiessen’s French toast casserole: It uses the cut-off crusts of sandwich bread (the ones you might otherwise throw in the trash).

More Inspiration

<p>Dotdash Meredith / Janet Maples</p>

Read the original article on All Recipes.

