7 Comforting Casserole Recipes From Your Favorite Celebrities

These are our best celebrity-approved casserole recipes, from Chris Hemsworth's favorite pasta bake to Dolly Parton's famous comfort food.

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Craving some comfort—with a side of Hollywood glamour? We've got you covered. This star-studded recipe collection features casseroles from your favorite celebrities, from Chris Hemsworth to Dolly Parton.

Andrew Zimmern's Tater Tot Hotdish

View Recipe

ALLRECIPES/VICTORIA JEMPTY

“I live in Minnesota, but I’m from New York. I’d never eaten a hotdish or casserole in my life until I moved here,” Zimmern said in an interview with Allrecipes. “The tater tot hotdish is a classic that I kind of altered a bit, and that is literally five ingredients.”



Stanley Tucci’s 6-Ingredient Pasta Casserole

View Recipe

Bailey Fink

“Oh my god, and what time is it? It’s only 10 o’clock in the morning and I think I’m going to have it right now,” Stanley Tucci said of his six-ingredient pancetta- and pea-pasta casserole. "Breakfast, brunch, or lunch? Not sure but it was f’ing delicious."



Dolly Parton’s 5-Ingredient, 5-Layer Casserole

View Recipe

Sara Haas

Dolly Parton's quick and easy casserole—with ground beef, potatoes, and veggies—features five layers of comforting flavor.

Chris Hemsworth's Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake

View Recipe

Getty Images/Allrecipes

"The Old Smokey Chicken tomato bake," says Chris Hemsworth. "Yeah it’s a mouthful to say and also to eat. Check this delicious, quick and easy recipe out"

Kristin Cavallari’s Baked Penne with Kale and Caramelized Onion Sauce

View Recipe

Kristin Cavallari/Rao's Homemade

Kristin Cavallari’s baked pasta casserole relies on a convenient and flavorful store-bought secret ingredient: Rao's Caramelized Onion Sauce.

The Pioneer Woman’s Chicken Spaghetti

View Recipe

Sara Haas

Ree Drummond's classic chicken spaghetti recipe is comforting, cheesy, and filling.

Tiffani Thiessen’s French Toast Casserole

View Recipe

Getty Images/Allrecipes

If you have a picky eater at home, you'll love Tiffani Thiessen’s French toast casserole: It uses the cut-off crusts of sandwich bread (the ones you might otherwise throw in the trash).

More Inspiration

Dotdash Meredith / Janet Maples

Read the original article on All Recipes.