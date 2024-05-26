All 8 Spider-Man movies are returning to UK cinemas

Spider-Man fans can rejoice, with all eight films in the franchise set to be re-released in UK cinemas.

The story of Peter Parker and his friendly neighbourhood alter-ego has captured the hearts of several generations, and they will now get the chance to view all the live-action entries on the big screen once more.

The event, titled Spider-Mania, will kick off with Sam Raimi’s original trilogy, which starred Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in the lead roles, with the films playing on August 2, August 9 and August 16 respectively.

Sony Pictures

Related: Spider-Man flop Madame Web becomes a hit on Netflix

This will be followed by Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s pair of films, The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, with the Marc Webb-directed films set to screen on August 23 and August 30 respectively.

The final run will be for Tom Holland and Zendaya's Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy, with Spider-Man: Homecoming starting on September 6. This will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Away From Home, which will screen on September 13 and September 20.

The event won’t include the animated Spider-Verse films, though fans of that can look forward to the recently announced Spider-Man Noir show, which will see Nicolas Cage reprise his role as the ageing, down-on-his-luck version of Peter Parker in 1930s New York City.

Sony Pictures

Related: Spider-Man spinoff show scrapped at Amazon

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity, and we are honoured to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Amazon MGM executive Vernon Sanders.

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to buy now on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers.

You Might Also Like