I-80 crash near Roseville backs up eastbound traffic at Riverside Avenue, CHP says

A wreck Tuesday on Interstate 80 near Roseville had traffic backed up after at least two vehicles crashed and left behind debris blocking three eastbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was initially reported about 11:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the Riverside Avenue on-ramp, according to CHP online dispatch records.

A white SUV and a gray van were reportedly involved in the wreck. The CHP reported that the white SUV rolled over and came to rest on its wheels; while the van went off the freeway and struck a tree.

Authorities were calling for tow trucks to remove the vehicles. There was debris across the roadway. The CHP reported at 11:35 a.m. that three eastbound lanes were blocked, but three others were open for vehicle traffic.

At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Caltrans was urging drivers in the area to use alternate routes. The CHP reported at 12:15 p.m. that all eastbound lanes were open, but eastbound traffic was still backed up to Greenback Lane as of 12:20 p.m.

It’s unclear whether there were any injuries in the crash. A spokesman for the CHP North Sacramento office was not immediately available Tuesday to provide further details.