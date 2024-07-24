10 EastEnders stories to come in 2024

EastEnders spoilers follow.



EastEnders is in the middle of a very exciting year; with powerful stories surrounding Yolande Trueman’s sexual assault and George Knight’s past set against surprise returns, secret families and torrid affairs.



There is plenty more drama in store for viewers throughout summer and autumn as the soap approaches a big milestone, with more faces from the past as well as big new stories and continuations of gripping plots.

But what's next for Walford? Here, we're recapping the biggest stories to come, all in one place.

1. Tommy and Kat's abuse story

Tommy Moon’s behaviour has become an increasing issue for despairing parents Kat and Alfie. But things have recently escalated further, with Tommy getting violent with his mum after a big argument.

This shocking scene won’t be a one-off, as EastEnders has announced a new child to parent abuse storyline involving Tommy and Kat which will unfold over the summer.

Viewers will see Tommy use his behaviour to control and dominate Kat, with the storyline highlighting the impact on not only their mother-son relationship but on the whole Slater-Moon clan.

Chris Clenshaw said on the powerful new story: "Kat is well known in Albert Square for her no-nonsense attitude and fiery temper, but this storyline will explore how Tommy manipulates Kat’s unequivocal love for her son to exert his anger and control."

2. Cindy and Junior's affair

When Cindy Beale reunited with her ex-husband George Knight on her return to Walford last year, it seemed inevitable that she would eventually stray from Ian.

Though she and George did kiss, and Cindy tried very hard to get them back together, George decided in the end to remain loyal to Elaine, and the pair have even set a date for the wedding.

What wasn’t expected was that Cindy would begin having an affair with none other than George’s son Junior. They first slept together when Cindy went looking for comfort after being rejected by George.

Since then, they have had a number of flirty interactions, but after Cindy reeled from Ian’s big secret, she decided to start a proper affair with Junior, with the pair driving away together.

As with all soap affairs, there is bound to be a big fallout when all is eventually revealed. But how long will Cindy’s infidelity last?

3. Jane's return and Bobby's exit

Speaking of Ian’s secret, one of the biggest surprises of 2024 so far was the return of his ex-wife Jane Beale, who he had been secretly meeting up with in the Cotswolds.

Cindy and Jane meeting for the very first time made for very dramatic viewing, as they had a lot to talk about – including Cindy’s son shooting Jane, and Jane covering up Lucy’s death after Bobby killed her a decade ago.

We only saw Jane back for a couple of episodes, but it feels like this probably isn’t the last we have seen of her – plus, after the reveal that she is back together with former flame Masood, there be even another return on the cards.

Clay Milner Russell is set to leave his role as Bobby later this year, so there will no doubt be a big story surrounding his exit. But will Jane play a role in how he leaves the Square?

4. Reiss' struggles continue

Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler have had a challenging time recently. They have been trying to conceive using IVF, but it has proved difficult, and the couple have experienced a lot of heartbreak.

The good news is that Sonia is now pregnant, but Reiss has been faced with the financial burden of bringing up a child, plus he is in serious debt paying for his wife Debbie’s expensive care home fees.

Desperate for cash, Reiss decided to scam his new client Sharon, but he got into Phil’s bad books and his elaborate lies mean he must pay back over £26,000 in the next few weeks – with Phil threatening to kill him if he doesn't.

Reiss thought himself out of options, so he made a shocking decision that will change everything for him and Sonia. How will the story now unfold after this big twist?

5. Dean's trial

Earlier this year, Dean Wicks was charged with the murder of Keanu Taylor. But of course, viewers know that he didn’t commit this crime, with Linda Carter killing Keanu on Christmas Day.

While The Six mystery was the big story of 2023, this year has seen the Walford women continue to keep the murder under wraps – though Jack, Johnny and Phil are all now aware of the big secret.

The Six managed to plant evidence and frame Dean, with Linda giving a false statement saying that she saw Dean dragging Keanu’s body to the café, and they have dealt with both Karen and Callum’s suspicions.

Dean’s plea hearing recently took place where, unsurprisingly, he pleaded not guilty. The trial will be held in September, and there could be some shocks in store, according to actor Matt Di Angelo, who plays Dean.

“We were on location for a full week and most of the trial is filmed," he said. "There was a twist at the end of it that sort of surprised me."

6. Drama for the Panesars

In May, Nish Panesar returned to the Walford after a short time away and brought his family the news that he was dying, as his heart was failing. But in typical Nish style, he also revealed that he wouldn’t be leaving anything to his children.

Since then, Ravi has made amends with his dad, and seemingly so has Vinny – but he is secretly working with Suki to try and reclaim the Panesar empire. Then there is Priya, who shockingly tried to strike a deal with Nish for financial security in exchange for sexual favours.

While Priya decided against the deal, Nish continued his cruel schemes; he lied to Ravi and co and said that they had slept together, turning the entire family against Priya.

With Nish potentially having only months left to live, there are bound to be some more twists and turns for the Panesars in 2024, as the family fight for power and money.

7. Callum's future

This year saw the exit of Ben Mitchell, who was arrested for credit card fraud during his trip to America last year and is currently serving a six year prison sentence abroad.

Before he was sent down, Ben wanted to end his relationship with Callum, but Callum refused to give up on him and insisted that he would be waiting for him when he gets out of prison.

This commitment will soon be tested in upcoming scenes when Johnny invites him on a night out to cheer him up after his family leave to visit Ben in America. Callum is reluctant but Honey gives him advice and reminds him to live his life to the full.

But Billy later makes a comment to Callum, remarking that it hasn't taken him long to move on from Ben. Callum is left horrified, but what will his future look like for the rest of 2024?

8. Chrissie Watts' return

Long-time EastEnders fans will soon get a blast from the past, with the announcement that Tracy-Ann Oberman will be reprising her role as Chrissie Watts for a short stint later this year.

Chrissie was on the show between 2004 and 2005 and is best known for murdering her husband, Dirty Den, and burying his body under the floor of The Vic’s barrel store.

She has been in prison ever since, but she is soon set to make a dramatic return to the Square – and we can imagine that Sharon won’t be best pleased to see her again.

Chris Clenshaw said: “I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Tracy-Ann back to the iconic role of Chrissie Watts. I’m keeping tight-lipped on the exact circumstances relating to her return for the time being, but what I can promise is that it’s never quiet when Chrissie Watts is about."

9. David Wicks' return

Chrissie isn’t the only big Walford comeback in 2024, as not long after it was announced that Michael French would be returning to his role as David Wicks for a short time later this year.

David famously had a sworn enemy in his half-brother Ian, as they fought for the love of Cindy – so his upcoming return will no doubt lead to even more drama in Ian and Cindy’s already complicated relationship.

During his original stint, he found out that he was the father of Bianca Jackson, and his last appearance in Albert Square was in 2014 when his relationship with her mother Carol broke down.

French said: "I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time."

10. Christmas and beyond

It may seem very early, but EastEnders will already be deep into preparations for their Christmas storylines – and how they can possibly top last year’s huge Christmas Day death reveal.

On what they have planned, Chris Clenshaw said: "Christmas is well underway. In the story office there is a board and it all connects. I compare it to a tapestry board, everything has to fit together."

But the plan stretches even further ahead, as the soap approaches its 40th anniversary in February. While this is a matter for 2025, Clenshaw has hinted that "the 40th has been in the works for quite some time."

These plans are likely to be set in motion in the latter stages of 2024, and Clenshaw said: "As we head towards our 40tht year, I think the nostalgic element means a lot. Into the autumn and the end of the year, we’ve got quite a few treats coming up."

Aside from Chrissie and David, who else might we see in Walford again?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

