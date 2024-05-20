“90 Day”: Angela Slams 'Idiot' Michael for Including Screenshots of Texts About Infidelity in Visa Application

Angela and Michael have been waiting seven years for Michael to get a U.S. visa, and on the morning of his interview, Angela blew up at him

TLC Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After'

After seven years of waiting, Michael Ilesanmi finally has a chance at securing a spousal visa to move to the U.S., but with just hours to spare, Angela Deem blows up at him.

The couple were excitedly calling Angela's family back home in Georgia the night before Michael's interview on the May 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but by the following day, things had changed for the worse.

"You f---ing make me break down," Angela told her husband after discovering some of the files he was planning to bring with him to the visa interview included screenshots of text conversations about his past infidelity.

"You did something stupid. You're mad at yourself because you made a mistake. That's going to get us in trouble. That doesn't show [that] we're getting along," she said, calling the screenshot "incriminating" and yelling at Michael, "You're an idiot."

Aaron Patton/Getty Images Michael and Angela on '90 Day'

In a confessional, Angela said she was “just checking over Michael's paperwork for the interview" when she found the printed out screenshots.

"So when I opened the portfolio, I see a text where me and Michael [are] fighting and I'm talking about the cheating and I'm looking at this — Who would put that in there? I can't figure out – why would you put those texts in there? They don't want to see us fighting."

Michael, meanwhile, told a producer, “We need to document our communication to prove we are husband and wife. And that's why it was included. Because a real couple would probably fight about cheating, and the embassy don't care about that. They just want to see that we are really [a] married couple.”

TLC The message Michael included on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

Angela decided not to go to the interview with Michael, despite him asking her to, but later, she found herself regretful over her emotional response.

"As mean as I can be, I have a big heart, and I just feel bad I didn't go with him. I should've just went. I should've cooled off, but he didn't have time. In 10 minutes, I would've went. Even mad – I would've went. But now, if he don't get it, I'm gonna forever think it's my fault," she said.

After calling Michael an "idiot," Angela admitted that she was being "an idiot," before she got too emotional to continue. "I know he's nervous. I do. I get it. I'm just as nervous – because it's not – Michael keeps thinking this is just his visa. No, it's our visa. I can't do this s--- by myself."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



