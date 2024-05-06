“90 Day”'s Jasmine Is 'Avoiding Gino' Because She's 'Very Scared' to Be Honest About Not Wanting to Have a Baby

Gino tries to seduce his wife during her birthday trip to Miami but gets rejected

TLC Gino and Jasmine in '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine and Gino continue to be on different pages when it comes to starting a family together.

During the May 5 episode of Happily Ever After, the couple was in Miami to celebrate Jasmine's 37th birthday, and Gino tried his best to seduce his wife before their alligator-watching adventure.

“It’s our first morning in Miami and it’s Jasmine’s birthday and we’re gonna go check out the gators in the Everglades because she absolutely loves alligators," Gino said in a confessional. "But first, Jasmine and I, we have the place to ourselves. So I am going to try to be romantic with a bubble bath and put the moves on her."

When Gino brought Jasmine into the bathroom to see the bubble bath he'd set up for her, he asked her, "How does this look?" before propping his foot on the bathtub's edge, thinking that would "help" get Jasmine in the mood.

"Are you trying to seduce me?” Jasmine asked, to which Gino replied, "Aren’t my toes turning you on?"

"It's very seductive," Jasmine told her husband, petting his feet.

"Let's have some fun in the bubble bath before we go," he suggested, but she shot down the idea, using the excuse of their plans later in the day to get out of it. "If we don't leave the house in the next two hours, it's gonna rain."

TLC 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After stars Gino and Jasmine

She told Gino he's "so sexy" and thanked him for the bath, as she admitted that it's "hard" for her to "say no" to him, prompting him to ask: "Why are you playing so hard to get?"

In a confessional, Jasmine spilled the beans on why she's holding back from being intimate with her husband.

“I know that Gino wants to get me pregnant and I feel bad because when it comes to sex, I’ve been avoiding Gino," she admitted. "I cannot think about having a baby right now. I’m scared of telling Gino the truth because it’s hard to be honest when you know that that’s gonna hurt your partner. So as much as I wanna be honest I am very, very scared.”

TLC Gino and Jasmine in '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

During the season 8 premiere of Happily Ever After, the couple revealed they were "trying to have a baby" — and "trying a lot" at that.

During a day on a boat, Jasmine even encouraged Gino to "make a baby right now" as she reminded him she was ovulating.

“It’s kind of risky, don’t you think?” Gino said, but Jasmine told him: "I like risky."

Jasmine has previously told Gino that she has doubts about having a kid with him because of the difficulties she's faced in the past relating to his American family and her roots in Panama.

"I believe that Gino deserves to have his own kids. But I don't really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino. And that's the part that really scares me,” she said earlier this season.

Gino, on the other hand, has been insistent on his desire to have a kid with his wide.

"When I think about my future with Jasmine, having a kid is really important to me," he said on a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé. "We have spoken before about having a child of our own. I thought Jasmine was ready when I first met her, but she was taking birth control pills because she wanted us to be on good common ground before we have kids."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



