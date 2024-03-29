911 calls, documents detail night of Preston Lord assault

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A man who was wanted in connection with a 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont., that left two people dead and one injured has been arrested in the United States. York Regional Police say a 29-year-old man from Mississauga was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in Hartford, Conn. on Tuesday. They say the accused was charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police have been looking for him for two years since a deadly shooting at a lounge on Highway 7,