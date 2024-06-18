92 arrested in Durham region as part of trafficking probe

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter told a news conference on Monday: 'I want to make sure that everybody understands that if you're going to deal drugs in our city and the region of Durham, you are unwelcome,.' (CBC - image credit)

Police in Durham Region say they have arrested 92 people, laid 113 charges and seized more than $600,000 worth of street drugs as part of a five-week investigation into drug and human trafficking.

The investigation, dubbed Project Martini, began in response to concerns raised by business owners and residents throughout the region. Police said they used data about overdoses to pinpoint which areas to focus their efforts.

Police said officers seized more than three kilograms of methamphetamine, more than one kilogram of cocaine, nearly one kilogram of fentanyl and $30,000 in cash.

Officers concentrated mainly on the Oshawa area, but they also focused on Clarington, Whitby and Ajax.

Police said the charges laid were related to drug trafficking, property crime, violent crime and obtaining sexual services. Officers also referred 62 people to public health support programs and another 38 to support programs for sex-trade workers.

Supt. Ryan Connolly of Durham Regional Police said the project is significant.

"These arrests and seizures have put a significant dent into drug trafficking in Durham Region. However, this work is ongoing and we know that we can't do this alone," Connolly said.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter said the investigation sends a message to the community.

"I want to make sure that everybody understands that if you're going to deal drugs in our city and the region of Durham, you are unwelcome," Carter said.

Carter said Canada is losing 24 people a day to the drug epidemic and all three levels of government need to take action.

"We have unhoused, unsheltered homeless individuals that are struggling, the most vulnerable in our community, and we need to do a better job than what we're doing today," he added.

"But this demonstrates that we will do everything we possibly can to make sure that this is a community of law and order, that this community will not tolerate drug sales in our community."