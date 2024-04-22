A24's 'The Iron Claw' Receives Official Max Streaming Premiere Date

Max officially unveiled the streaming premiere date of Sean Durkin's The Iron Claw.

The A24 title will make its streaming debut on Max on May 10, and will make its linear debut on May 18 at 8 p.m. EST. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James, The Iron Claw tells the true story of the Von Erich brothers, "who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

The film initially premiered in December 2023 and grossed $43 million USD against a $15.9 million USD budget. It received positive reviews from both critics and viewers alike.

The Iron Claw premiers May 10 on Max.