Aamjiwnaang First Nation declares state of emergency declared over benzene levels

Aamjiwnaang First Nation in southwestern Ontario has declared a state of emergency over what it calls the "ongoing and excessive" discharge of benzene from a nearby industrial facility.

The declaration was made in a letter released Thursday evening.

"While declaring a local state of emergency is a serious measure, Aamjiwnaang is doing so in order to assist in our preparedness and ensure we have adequate resources at our disposal in the event that further action is required," the letter states.

The letter didn't mention a requirement for community members to leave their homes, but included a contact number for those in the community to call if they feel unsafe in their homes and need accommodations.

Preliminary data from an air pollutant monitor in the community showed elevated levels of benzene — a carcinogen associated with leukemia — in the area's air several times this week.

This screenshot from the Clean Air Sarnia and Area shows showed elevated levels of benzene several times this week captured at Ada (Lockridge) Rogers air quality monitoring station, which is located outside the Aamjiwnaang First Nation office. Green is considered "good." The yellow colour refers to a moderate reading, which means that one or more pollutant concentrations are approaching, but still below, the Ambient Air Quality Criteria. The orange colour refers to a poor reading, which means one or more pollutant is above the Ambient Air Quality Criteria. This data is "unverified," according to the website, and can include errors.

Aamjiwnaang's declaration comes just over a week after the community sounded the alarm about benzene emissions.

The First Nation blames INEOS Styrolution, a plastics chemical plant located in Sarnia, Ont., just across the street from the First Nation's office.

Aamjiwnaang shuttered its office last week, saying several people had fallen ill with symptoms such as headaches, nausea and dizziness.

INEOS announced plans over the weekend to temporarily shut down its facility for maintenance and to address a mechanical issue. The company is facing several orders from the Ministry of Environment related to benzene levels, including an order to have a plan by May 17 for investigating and addressing benzene levels.

The company has been ordered to come up with a procedure by May 3 to immediately notify affected members of the public when benzene discharges exceed certain thresholds.

Darren Henry, an elected councillor for Aamjiwnaang, said earlier this week that the community needs real answers.

He said the recent events have been "abhorrent" for the First Nation.

"Let's find out what happened, where, why it happened, let's be assured that the proper equipment is put in place and proper procedures, so when they start up again they won't cause that impact to our community, or any other," he said.