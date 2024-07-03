'Absolutely Chilling': Conservative Behind Trump Agenda Ripped For Ominous 'Threat'

The head of an organization behind an influential policy document expected to guide a potential second Donald Trump administration declared that there’s a revolution taking place right now.

And he appeared to deliver an ominous warning to “the radical left” as he spoke.

“We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless ― if the left allows it to be,” Kevin Roberts, president of the right-wing Heritage Foundation, said on Real America’s Voice.

Trump's Project 2025 leader: "We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be” pic.twitter.com/8rk8a7fDT8 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 3, 2024

Heritage is one of the groups behind Project 2025, a far-reaching document embraced by Trump allies that’s expected to form the nucleus of his agenda if he returns to the White House.

But it was the notion that there’s a revolution taking place now ― and the implication that it would only be “bloodless” in certain circumstances ― that had critics calling Roberts out on social media:

This is absolutely chilling. This needs to be the top story in every newspaper and on every broadcaster tomorrow https://t.co/BE6Vk10ZSb — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) July 3, 2024

WTF??? The leader of Trump’s project 2025 plan just made a chilling threat “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.” WHAT!? This is insane. We cannot allow Trump to win. pic.twitter.com/z1XZoOM0t6 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 3, 2024

They're no longer even trying to conceal it https://t.co/NTqA8Pcvfi — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 3, 2024

It isn't just evil; it is seriously dangerous. This is the call to the right to strike first and prepare for violence. Violence is how fascism defines itself has strong. — Brian Kelly (@bpaulkelly) July 3, 2024

A threat to fall in line, or it WON’T be a bloodless coup: https://t.co/67CbbJ6R9q — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) July 3, 2024

I’m not going to apologize for making the obvious analogy: if a Democrat explicitly threatened political violence like this, it be treated like the biggest scandal of the year, and every single member of the party would be required to denounce the offending individual https://t.co/ikMdcr2S60 — Will Stancil (@whstancil) July 3, 2024

Dear @heritage Foundation -



So, to translate, "As long as the left gives us everything we want (which includes no recreational sex), we won't use guns & violence."



This from the party that stormed the Capitol & put up a noose to hang the Vice President.https://t.co/mxxR6nBuv3https://t.co/1ELZw3gj7s — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) July 3, 2024

Who has the gall to talk like this? Trump minders and the architects of Project 2025, that's who. Hey @Heritage, screw your Christofascist "revolution." This is what Thomas Jefferson said about zealots like you: https://t.co/XMndoEEWJ1pic.twitter.com/c3wdQThuH0 — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) July 3, 2024

I did not think they’d be dumb enough to go full

“People of Earth, surrender or be destroyed” on us. https://t.co/beGBHoNWnP — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 3, 2024

Project 2025 is the MAGA @Heritage blueprint for the destruction of your rights, the beliefs and intent to turn into law their Christian nationalist values and the undermining of the democratic rules of law. Spread the word. This is fascism at work. https://t.co/Yh2TkEPu0G — Some Velvet Blog (@somevelvetblog) July 3, 2024

Talk about saying the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/tIqjJytcbP — Ellin Stein (@ellinst) July 3, 2024

