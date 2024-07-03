'Absolutely Chilling': Conservative Behind Trump Agenda Ripped For Ominous 'Threat'

Ed Mazza
·3 min read
'Absolutely Chilling': Conservative Behind Trump Agenda Ripped For Ominous 'Threat'

The head of an organization behind an influential policy document expected to guide a potential second Donald Trump administration declared that there’s a revolution taking place right now.

And he appeared to deliver an ominous warning to “the radical left” as he spoke.

“We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless ― if the left allows it to be,” Kevin Roberts, president of the right-wing Heritage Foundation, said on Real America’s Voice.

Heritage is one of the groups behind Project 2025, a far-reaching document embraced by Trump allies that’s expected to form the nucleus of his agenda if he returns to the White House.

But it was the notion that there’s a revolution taking place now ― and the implication that it would only be “bloodless” in certain circumstances ― that had critics calling Roberts out on social media:

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories