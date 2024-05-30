Actor Who Allegedly Stabbed Hollywood Makeup Artist Multiple Times Charged With Attempted Murder

Actor Nick Pasqual was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday, May 29, after allegedly stabbing his estranged girlfriend Allie Shehorn on May 23

The actor who allegedly stabbed his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, multiple times was arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 29.

Actor Nick Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, per a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Shehorn, whose credits include Mean Girls, Rebel Moon and Babylon, “had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual,” per the press release. His credits include Rebel Moon, Poor Paul and National Day Riff.

Pasqual allegedly stabbed Shehorn multiple times at 4:30 a.m. on May 23 at her Los Angeles home. He broke into her home and “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime,” per the release.

He then allegedly fled the scene and was detained at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The L.A. District Attorney's office says Pasqual will be transported to Los Angeles County, where he will face charges for this crime.

The L.A. Police Department is still investigating the case.

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the press release. “Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.”

He continued: “This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

Before Pasqual’s arrest on May 29, it was reported that she underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries, per a GoFundMe page created by her friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff.

She was in intensive care for several days, but as of Tuesday, May 28, she was released and taken to a different part of the hospital. On Wednesday, Dornoff shared an image of Shehorn walking around the hospital with a walker.

“Allie Shehorn is making positive steps to her recovery. ❤️‍. It’s still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination. Love, Jed,” he wrote in the update.

Dornoff previously shared that Shehorn and Pasqual met on the set of Rebel Moon, reports the Los Angeles Times.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



