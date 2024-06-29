Adult learning funding cuts postponed

Joanne Hassan said completing a cookery course gave her the confidence to train as a teaching assistant [WEA]

Adult learners are celebrating news that funding cuts to a charity's courses have been postponed for a year.

Protests were held in March when the Workers' Educational Association (WEA) in north east England was told it would lose its £1.3m annual grant.

However, the North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA) has decided to put the cuts on hold to allow time to "transition" to a new way of applying for money.

Joanne Hassan, who used the service to gain the confidence to return to work, was among those who welcomed the news.

WEA had received funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority to provide a variety of courses in areas such as textiles, art and technical skills.

With North of Tyne being replaced by the North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA), the new body said WEA would no longer receive a grant but could bid for contracts through a competitive process.

Simon Parkinson, CEO and general secretary of WEA, said of the delay to cuts: "We recognise that no funding is guaranteed beyond the end of the year, nevertheless we also understand that the situation will be kept under review."

The Workers' Educational Association puts on classes for about 1,600 people in the North East [BBC]

Ms Hassan, from Newcastle, said that before she took a cookery course she had low confidence, but the experience had encouraged her to train as a teaching assistant.

“I had been a stay-at-home mum, going nowhere with little confidence," she said.

"I started back gently, but now I’ve developed skills and I’m ready to work."

A spokesman for NECMA said it had "listened to the views of learners, providers and stakeholders".

“During the first transitional year of devolved funding, and in order to minimise disruption for our communities, it was agreed to award funding to five further providers to support their learners, including the WEA."

