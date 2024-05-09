Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 May 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Saturday, pro-cannabis demonstrators in South African call on the government to speed up legalisation. [IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/REUTERS]

Aya Nakamura poses for photographs at New York's Met Gala on Monday. The Malian-born, French-raised singer suffered a racist backlash when she was mooted as a performer for the forthcoming Paris Olympics Games. [JUSTIN LANE/EPA]

Young South Sudanese refugees show their footballing prowess at an academy in Egypt on Friday. [MOHAMED HOSSAM/EPA]

On the same day, this soldier from the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army patrols a refugee camp in Algeria for people from the disputed territory of Western Sahara. [BORJA SUAREZ/REUTERS]

Worshippers mark the eve of Ethiopian Orthodox Easter in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Sunday. [TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS]

Tourists hand a banana to a monkey on the edge of Ivory Coast's sacred Gbeupleu forest on Saturday. [LEGNAN KOULA/EPA]

On the same day, synchronised swimming duo Nadine Barsoum and Hana Hiekal of Egypt compete at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in France. [STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS]

A devastating building collapse on Tuesday trapped dozens of people in the South African city of George - the search for survivors is ongoing. [ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS]

On Monday, citizens hold a vigil for civilians killed in a mortar attack on a camp for displaced people in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The US and Congolese officials say the fire came from military positions held by Rwanda and the M23 rebels. But Kigali denies this and claims DR Congo is to blame. [MOISE KASEREKA/EPA]

And on Saturday, in The Gambia's capital, Banjul, people sit and walk beside the ocean. [JOHN WESSELS/AFP]

Images subject to copyright