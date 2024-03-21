Alabama becomes latest state to pass bill targeting diversity and inclusion programs

Alabama became the latest state on Wednesday to pass a measure targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Authored by Republican state Sen. Will Barfoot, the bill prohibits certain public agencies from maintaining offices of diversity, equity and inclusion, sponsoring DEI programs and promoting, endorsing and affirming certain "divisive concepts" in certain public settings. It also requires higher education institutions to "designate restrooms on the basis of biological sex."

At least six other states have signed anti-DEI bills into law, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported, and over a dozen states are considering similar measures.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Alabama bill into law Wednesday.

“My Administration has and will continue to value Alabama’s rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe," Ivey said.

The Alabama Senate gave final approval to SB129 on Tuesday, a bill restricting the teaching and funding of topics deemed "divisive concepts" in workplaces and educational settings.

It also allows for penalties for violations, but specific penalties were not listed.

The bill does not prohibit institutions of higher education from "performing research, collecting data, engaging in recruiting and outreach programs, offering academic support services, engaging in clinical trials, or providing medical or mental health care targeted to support individuals of any specific demographic."

Students, advocates decry new measure

Students from universities across the state have opposed the legislation, even holding a rally against the bill March 6 outside of the Statehouse. They say the bill was anti-DEI and went against progress in the state.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama denounced the bill in a statement Tuesday.

“This is a blow for the civic groups, students, and everyday Alabamians who showed up to oppose these bills, but our work doesn't stop here,” said JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist, executive director of ACLU of Alabama. “Whether it's in the courts, through community action, or continued lobbying, we won't stop fighting for the rights and freedoms of ALL Alabamians. We hope you stay in the fight with us for the long haul.”

Dr. Melvin J. Brown, superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools, and other state educators also spoke out against the bill earlier this month.

"Diversity and inclusion provides an educational experience that allows students to explore a range of perspectives and cultures worldwide. We must create a culture of belonging for every student, no matter their background, preferences, or socioeconomic status. As educators, it is our job to ensure we cultivate environments that allow students to feel safe and prepare them for an evolving world. Introducing a bill that limits this interaction is detrimental to the success of our students’ futures,” Brown said in a statement.

Similar measures in other states have drawn sharp rebuke from advocates. Last week, the NAACP urged Black student-athletes to reconsider attending Florida colleges after some state schools slashed DEI programs. In February, students in Nebraska voiced support for DEI initiatives at a committee hearing as the state considered legislation to cut funding for such programs to public universities. A coalition of students in Texas also condemned a bill prohibiting DEI offices in the state's public colleges and universities that Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June.

