Alabama fireworks tech hospitalized after shell unexpectedly explodes; city show canceled

Officials in one northeast Alabama city canceled their Fourth of July fireworks show Thursday after a technician was injured when a shell accidently detonated.

“A firework shell unexpectedly detonated while being prepared; no power source was connected to the device, which is normally detonated via electric-match technology activated by computer,” the city of Jacksonville posted on its Facebook page.

Jacksonville is a community of about 14,000 in Calhoun County, Alabama, about 75 miles northeast of Birmingham.

"Tonight’s fireworks performance at Jax Fest has been canceled," the city's post read.

Fireworks go off at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Ala. About 120 miles north, in Jacksonville, Ala., city officials canceled a July 4, 2024 fireworks show after a technician was injured when a shell accidently detonated.

"During the loading of fireworks there was an accidental discharge injuring the workers who were shooting the fireworks," the Jacksonville Fire Department wrote in a separate statement on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

Officials reported the technician was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in stable condition.

In a subsequent post on its social media page, the city reported the injured technician was expected to recover.

"We've received word that the fireworks technician injured last night at Jax Fest has been released from UAB Hospital today and is headed home with his co-worker," the post reads. "Thank you to everyone who kept him in your thoughts and prayers!"

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, last year 9,700 people were treated in emergency rooms America and eight people died from firework-related deaths.

To safely use fireworks, the National Safety Council recommends watching them at public displays conducted by professionals and not using them at home.

