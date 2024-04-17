Alabama Mother Sold Daughter to Rapist for $2,500; Rapist Kills Girl, Receives Death Sentence

Kamarie Holland, 5, was murdered in late 2021

GoFundMe; Russell County Sheriff's Office (2) Kamarie Holland, left, Kristy Siple, center, and Jeremy Williams

Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of child sex abuse.

A man was convicted of raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl, a month after the girl’s mother pleaded guilty to selling her daughter to the man.

An Alabama jury found Jeremy Williams guilty on four counts of capital murder on April 12 for the December 2021 murder of Kamarie Holland, the Russell County District Attorney announced. WRBL, the Ledger-Examiner and WTVM reported that Williams was subsequently sentenced to death on Monday, April 15.

Prosecutors say Williams paid Kamarie’s mother, Kristy Siple, $2,500 to perform sexual acts with the girl before torturing and killing her.

Related: Georgia Mother Who Reported Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Missing Is Now Charged with Girl's Murder

Williams was charged with capital murder of a child under 14, capital murder during the course of sodomy first, capital murder during the course of kidnapping first, and capital murder during the course of rape, according to prosecutors. He previously pleaded guilty to human trafficking, the D.A.’s office says.

In March, Siple pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, WTVM reported. She has not yet been sentenced.

Kamarie was reported missing by her mother in Georgia on Dec. 13, 2021, PEOPLE previously reported. Her body was found in a vacant home in Phenix City, Ala.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Ledger-Examiner reported that jurors were shown videos that Williams took of the abuse.

Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, spoke in court following the verdict, the outlet reported.

“His life compares nothing to Kamarie’s,” he reportedly said of Williams.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Story continues

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.