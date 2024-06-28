Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Welcomes First Baby, a Son — and His Name Has a Sweet Nod to the Country Artist

Mattie and her husband Connor welcomed their new addition on June 20

Mattie Jackson Smith/Instagram; Catherine Powell/Getty Mattie Jackson and Connor Smith with newborn (L), Alan Jackson (R)

Alan Jackson's daughter Mattie is a mom!

The 34-year-old and her husband Connor Smith welcomed their first baby together, son Wesley Alan Smith, on Thursday, June 20, posting the happy news on their Instagram this week.

Alongside a few photos of baby Wesley's first few days, including some sweet shots with the new parents and their dog, Mattie reflected on becoming a mom in the caption.

"One week ago my life was forever changed 👶🏻🥹💙," she began. "Wesley Alan Smith joined our little family on June 20th, the absolute best birthday gift I could have ever imagined. There is no greater honor in life than being chosen by God to be your mom. And no sweeter joy than watching your daddy adore you and protect you already."

Mattie Jackson Smith/Instagram Alan Jackson's daughter Mattie pregnancy

"Even Ryman has reluctantly warmed up to her new little brother 🦮💕👼🏻," she wrote of the couple's dog. "You have all my heart and my prayers, baby boy. If you’re anything like both your namesakes (Connor’s grandad and @officialalanjackson ), you’ve got quite a life ahead of you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."



In February, Mattie announced that she was expecting her first baby on Instagram. The daughter of the country singer posed together, with Smith hugging Mattie as she held the strip of ultrasound photos and smiled.

"I feel like I said so many times last year that 2023 topped the charts with more joy and celebration and redemption than any yet. Well, I have a feeling 2024 may give it a run for it’s money… 🙏🏻🥳🙌🏻," she wrote in the caption.



"We are absolutely thrilled to share BABY BOY SMITH coming this June!!! 💙 🥹 👶🏻 🤰🏻 💙."

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Alan Jackson

The couple tied the knot in June at The Breakers Palm Beach in Florida, eight months after announcing their engagement.

“Wooooo we did it!! Grateful is a gigantic understatement. More pretty pics to come later - off to the islands with my HUSBAND! 💕 🥳 🏝️ 🥂 🙌🏻” she captioned an Instagram post that featured a carousel of photos from the big day.

Dad Alan, 65, also shared a photo from the wedding, writing on Instagram at the time that he and wife Denise were thrilled to welcome a new son-in-law into the fold.

"Denise and I are so happy to officially welcome Connor into our family! Wishing @MattieJackson & Connor Smith a lifetime of happiness... Livin’ on Love!" he captioned the post, referencing to his 1994 chart-topper "Livin' on Love."

