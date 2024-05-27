Alan Shearer turns Jeremy Paxman in gripping BBC grilling of Erik ten Hag

Alan Shearer (right) asked Erik ten Hag the question on everyone's lips - BBC

The reflexive outrage towards TV pundits is so perverse that it makes you scream. And doubly so when the subject is Manchester United. Back when a careworn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presided over a 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, the main gripe against the commentariat was that they were too indulgent, too forgiving of the Norwegian’s failings. Gary Neville drew widespread criticism for making excuses for a friend and former team-mate. A school of thought developed that viewers deserved better.

Today, 2½ years on, this perspective has flipped on its axis, with Alan Shearer under fire from his BBC audience for having the temerity to ask Erik ten Hag a challenging question. It was crying out to be asked: why had his United side, irresistible at times in their FA Cup final win over Manchester City, not deigned to find this form in their 51 other games this campaign? “You have a team out there who have shown a great attitude, great ability, who have won every single tackle,” Shearer said. “That hasn’t always been the case, though, has it?”

For this, he was pilloried as if he had just thrown beer over the father of the bride. United fans mobilised like a swarm of flying ants, defending the Dutchman’s honour in victory while accusing Shearer of insensitive timing and a lack of professionalism. So ferocious was the pile-on that even this normally equable analyst snapped, asking one armchair detractor: “Which part didn’t you like? The part where I said your team were incredible or the part where I said you have been s--- for large parts of the season?”

What part didn't you like?

The part I said your team was incredible today and deserved to win or the part where I said you have been shit for large parts of the season ? https://t.co/Stq5M3cWic — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 25, 2024

As usual, the barbs flung at Shearer were stripped of essential context: the footage showing him preface the offending comment with praise, or later describing United’s display as “unbelievable”. All that mattered was his perceived role in sabotaging Ten Hag’s golden Wembley afternoon. “You were very brave,” laughed Gary Lineker. Hardly. Shearer was simply subjecting the manager to legitimate scrutiny, demanding to know why it had taken United nine months to conjure a performance worthy of their name.

If all those supporters foaming with righteous indignation wanted to see their man given an easy ride, there were plenty of other channels happy to oblige. Take MUTV, the in-house station, so reliably Pravda-esque that even in the most toxic days of Jose Mourinho’s reign, when his training-ground dynamic with Paul Pogba became not so much frosty as sub-Arctic, presenter Helen Evans began an interview with him by saying: “You must get fed up of the rubbish that’s written all the time. Carrington’s such a relaxed place to be.” Four months later, he was sacked.

On this outlet you saw no reference to the glaring disparity with United’s past form, merely the cosiest of love-ins. This might pass muster when preaching to the converted, but not when representing the national broadcaster. Shearer was guilty of nothing more than addressing the dominant subtext to the final, namely the wretched form that had left Ten Hag a dead man walking. He was far from the only person wondering why this vibrant version of United had been in hibernation for a year. Judging by the reactions of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, failing to answer a question about the manager’s future as he entered the dressing room and offering him only a cursory handshake, the club’s co-owner was thinking it, too.

Elsewhere, Shearer is deluged with the usual hopeless whataboutery. Why, his attackers cry, does he not dare to put Pep Guardiola on the spot about City’s 115 charges – all vehemently denied – of financial irregularity? For a start, the two sets of circumstances are very different: City can simply hold the line that they have nothing to say ahead of the impending legal proceedings, while Ten Hag is perfectly at liberty to discuss the split personality of his players.

And as for the notion that Guardiola only ever receives an easy ride? How quickly people forget. No sooner did City beat Watford 6-0 in the 2019 final than he was asked whether he had received secret payments from their Abu Dhabi owners. Furiously shooting this down, he replied: “Honestly, do you think I deserve this type of question?”

Be in no doubt, Ten Hag deserved his. For Shearer, who has vastly improved as a pundit since the research-light early days when he claimed to know nothing about Newcastle’s Hatem Ben Arfa, this was a Jeremy Paxman moment, using a perfectly reasonable line of inquiry to produce a gripping segment of television. The fact that many fans are giving him heat reveals more about them than it does about him, exposing their time-honoured tendency to want it both ways.