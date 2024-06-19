Alaska's once-pristine waters are turning orange

Cheryl Santa Maria
·2 min read
Alaska's once-pristine waters are turning orange

In remote Alaska, dozens of lakes are turning from crystal clear blue to a cloudy, milky orange over a Texas-sized area in the north.

Researchers have identified 75 tainted lakes so far.

The water, which is corrosive due to higher-than-normal levels of chemicals like iron, zinc, nickel, and copper, could hinder fish migration to spawning areas, affecting habitat, water quality, and other ecological systems.

Rural communities that depend on these lakes for drinking water are also at risk.

“There’s a lot of implications,” said lead author Jon O’Donnell, an ecologist for the NPS’ Arctic Inventory and Monitoring Network.

“As the climate continues to warm, we would expect permafrost to continue to thaw and so wherever there are these types of minerals, there’s potential for streams to be turning orange and becoming degraded in terms of water quality.”

EMILY DOOLEY - Alaska2
EMILY DOOLEY - Alaska2

Alaska's rusting waters can be seen from space. (Emily C. Dooley)

The pH levels in the tainted waters vary, but some have a level of 2.3, compared to the average pH of 8 for the area studied.

Experts say this provides evidence the minerals are weathering, creating acidic and corrosive conditions that release more metals.

Iron appears to be the most dominant metal in the waters and is the culprit behind the color change.

“The stained rivers are so big we can see them from space,” Brett Poulin, an assistant professor of environmental toxicology at UC Davis who was a principal investigator in the research, said in a statement.

“These have to be stained a lot to pick them up from space.”

Experts believe melting permafrost releases chemicals that were once safely trapped in the frozen ground.

As the climate warms, melting exposes acid and metals to water and oxygen, which enter the lakes.

Stained waters were first noticed in 2018, but satellite images suggest the issue has occurred since 2008.

“Chemistry tells us minerals are weathering,” Poulin said.

“Understanding what’s in the water is a fingerprint as to what occurred.”

Learn more here:

Click here to view the video

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Moose chased by bear stops to look back; ‘You still coming?’

    A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.

  • I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy On Earth So My Mind Just Got Blown After Seeing These 25 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The First Time Last Week

    You learn something new every day.

  • NASA Rover Discovers Strange Stones, Never Before Seen on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took a shortcut to steer clear of a path riddled with boulders — and then stumbled into a field full of them that scientists have never seen before. On its fourth campaign since landing three years ago, the tireless rover roamed its way through a dried-up river channel called Neretva Vallis […]

  • Calgary crews focus on problem 'hot spots' after critical water pipes arrive from San Diego

    Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that suffered a catastrophic failure, triggering ongoing local water restrictions, arrived in Calgary from San Diego, Calif., Tuesday night, and are now being prepped for installation.During the city's Wednesday morning briefing, Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked the southern California county's water authority, saying a local shop is in the process of sandblasting the pipe and coating it with epoxy to ensure it's ready to go as c

  • Watch: Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California

    A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.

  • Alberta's rate of population growth led the country to start 2024 — even before $5K 'moving bonus'

    Alberta had the fastest rate of population growth in Canada over the first three months of the year, according to new data released Wednesday, and continues to be the most popular destination for people moving within the country.Statistics Canada estimates Alberta's population reached 4,849,906 as of April 1, up from 4,800,768 on Jan. 1.That marks a 1.02-per-cent increase in the span of just three months, which was the largest of any province or territory.Nationally, the population grew by 0.6 p

  • Moose Evades Grizzly Bear During Chase at Montana Campground

    A moose narrowly evaded a charging grizzly bear in Cooke City, Montana, on Tuesday, June 11, video shows.Wesley Larson, a bear biologist and host of the Tooth and Claw Podcast, captured footage of the moment at Soda Butte Campground.Larson, who reports on grizzly attacks, told Storyful the video was filmed at the same site of a fatal grizzly attack in 2010.“I checked the site number where the chase had just unfolded. It was site 26, the very same location of the fatal mauling 14 years ago,” he said.According to the National Parks Service, a female grizzly bear and her cubs mauled three people in separate tents at that campsite in 2010, resulting in one fatality.Larson said that the bear was unsuccessful in its attempt to catch the moose. Credit: Tooth and Claw Podcast via Storyful

  • Alberta's last coal plant has powered down, marking the end of an era

    Alberta's coal era has come to an end.Capital Power's Genesee 2 facility — the last dedicated coal plant in the province — went offline at 10:57 p.m. Sunday.And, according to the latest forecast from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), it's not expected to come back online."Given this was around the time they previously stated it would be fully converted to gas, I suspect that's it. The end of coal power in Alberta," Blake Shaffer, an economist with the University of Calgary who special

  • City of Calgary calls for 3rd-party review into why water main ruptured

    City officials have confirmed that there will be a full, third-party review into what caused the catastrophic water feeder main break that created an ongoing crisis for Calgary's water supply. "I know you want to understand what happened to this pipe in the first place, and I do too," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday morning."It's for that reason that I called for a third party to do a complete incident review of this situation."David Duckworth, chief administrative officer for the Cit

  • Calgary can now allow access to river water for businesses

    A plan to get untreated water to industrial customers is in the works while restrictions and conservation efforts — triggered by a massive water main break in northwest Calgary — continue for the city's potable water.The provincial government issued two temporary diversion licences to the City of Calgary on Tuesday. This allows 200,000 cubic metres (200 million litres) for non-potable industrial use, with diversion points out of the Bow River.It means the city can track and manage water withdraw

  • Heat, humid air mass reignites thunderstorm chance in southern Ontario

    In addition to the extremely high temperatures and humidity, southern Ontario will be dealing with another chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, so make sure you stay weather-aware.

  • Thailand's tried for years to solve its pollution problem, but 'haze season' always comes back

    When the haze season comes, villagers in northern Thailand start preparing the land for fire. They set areas of forest alight, part of controlled burns that will clear their fields for planting — and before long large plumes of smoke rise up, adding to some of the worst air in the world. It's a practice that is unavoidable due to the mountainous terrain, which prevents harvesting machines from operating. During the haze season, from February to April, Chiang Mai city regularly tops the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution. At nearby Chiang Mai university, an app called FireD has been developed to try to control burning. People register their planned fires through the app. It uses weather and satellite data to predict if a fire on a particular day will cause more pollution or whether conditions will blow away the smoke and pollutants.

  • Gaza conflict has caused major environmental damage, UN says

    The conflict in Gaza has created unprecedented soil, water and air pollution in the region, destroying sanitation systems and leaving tons of debris from explosive devices, a United Nations report on the environmental impact of the war said on Tuesday. The war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the Gaza Strip, has swiftly reversed limited progress in improving the region's water desalination and wastewater treatment facilities, restoring the Wadi Gaza coastal wetland, and investments in solar power installations, according to a preliminary assessment from the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP).

  • New Poll Explains Why Trump Keeps Bashing Electric Vehicles

    A new poll finds 44% of US voters hold a negative view of electric vehicles. That helps explain why Trump keeps bashing them, Philip Elliott writes

  • Zebra mussel presence leads to 44k fish cull

    Fish bred at Movanagher cannot be used to stock other waters to prevent the spread of the species.

  • What sets this heat wave apart from the rest?

    Temperatures will jump into the 30s for most of Ontario and Quebec this week as potentially record-setting, and dangerous, heat moves into the provinces. Get the inside scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

  • Slight tornadic threat with severe thunderstorms over northwestern Ontario

    Intense heat is setting the stage for severe storms in northwestern Ontario this week, so folks could see heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail if these cells develop.

  • Food has a climate problem: Nitrous oxide emissions are accelerating with growing demand for fertilizer and meat – but there are solutions

    The most comprehensive assessment yet of a powerful greenhouse gas shows which countries are driving the increase, and which ones are successfully cutting emissions.

  • Residents to turn hometown into 'swift city'

    A group of Lancaster residents put out nestboxes to help swifts flourish in the city.

  • Heat and humidity fuels thunderstorm threat in Ontario Tuesday

    Widespread thunderstorm threat is in play today for southern Ontario, as humidity fuels instability. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.