Alba’s Ash Regan writes to Yousaf with demands as he battles for future

Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Correspondent
·4 min read

The Alba Party MSP whose vote could be crucial to Humza Yousaf’s political future has written to the First Minister with a list of demands to ensure her support.

Ash Regan, a former SNP minister who defected to Alex Salmond’s party, said she wanted to see progress on Scottish independence and defending “the rights of women and children”.

Mr Yousaf is battling to save his position as First Minister after his former allies in the Scottish Greens vowed to vote against him in a motion of no confidence.

The SNP leader dramatically brought the powersharing deal with the Greens to an end but now faces a backlash which could cost him his job.

A tight vote is expected at Holyrood next week, and since the SNP have 63 out of the 128 MSPs Ms Regan’s vote would appear to be crucial in getting Mr Yousaf over the line in a confidence vote.

Scotland power sharing agreement
Humza Yousaf is facing a no confidence vote (Jeff J Mitchell)

Speaking to the BBC’s World Tonight, the Alba Party MSP said: “I have written to the First Minister today with a number of issues that I’ve raised with him on progress made towards independence, on how he will defend the rights of women and children and a return to competent governance.

“My vote will depend on really what Humza comes back with in response to my letter.”

She continued: “I’m not setting out specific demands as such, I’m putting the ball into Humza’s court for him to come back to me and explain to me how he will make progress in a couple of these areas, particularly around the return to a competent government.”

The Alba Party said Ms Regan’s letter would be sent out on Friday.

Allies of Mr Yousaf insisted he was “coming out fighting” in the face of a concerted effort by opponents to oust him.

On Thursday night, a source close to the First Minister said Mr Yousaf was “absolutely not” considering his position following the chaotic events of Thursday.

His decision to end the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens was branded an act of “political cowardice” by the smaller pro-independence party.

The Greens will back a no-confidence motion proposed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, leaving Mr Yousaf facing a knife-edge vote at Holyrood next week.

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, told the PA news agency: “We no longer have confidence in a progressive government in Scotland doing the right thing for climate and nature.”

The Bute House Agreement gave the SNP-led government a majority at Holyrood but it came under strain in recent days after the Greens said they would put the future of the deal to a vote by their members.

Some in the Greens were unhappy at the Scottish Government’s recent dropping of 2030 climate targets and the decision to pause the prescription of new puberty blockers at Scotland’s only gender clinic.

Scotland power sharing agreement
Scottish Green Party co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie said their MSPs would vote against Humza Yousaf (Lesley Martin/PA)

With the Greens voting in favour of the no-confidence motion, there would be 64 out of 128 MSPs who do not back the First Minister.

The SNP have 63 MSPs at Holyrood while there is also Ms Regan of the Alba Party, who has not yet confirmed which way she will vote.

Alba leader and former first minister Alex Salmond said Ms Regan was now the “most powerful MSP in the Scottish Parliament” and told Times Radio she would write to Mr Yousaf setting out her demands on independence and women’s rights.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone can cast tie-breaking votes but would be expected to vote in favour of the status quo.

Any vote is likely to take place next week, with timings to be confirmed by parliamentary authorities.

The decision to end the Bute House Agreement means Scottish Green co-leaders Ms Slater and Patrick Harvie lost their ministerial roles.

Their MSP group met on Thursday afternoon to discuss their approach to the confidence vote.

Ms Slater said: “Today, the First Minister decided to tear up that agreement, to end the Bute House Agreement.

“And so we no longer have confidence in a progressive government in Scotland doing the right thing for climate and nature.

“So the Scottish Green MSPs will not be supporting Humza Yousaf in a vote of no confidence.”

She confirmed that rather than abstaining “we will vote in favour of a vote of no confidence” and claimed the First Minister had “caved in to the conservative, right-wing branch” of the SNP.

A spokesman for Mr Yousaf refused to say if he would quit if he lost the confidence vote, describing the question as “hypothetical”.

The SNP leader accused the Tories of game-playing, insisting the powersharing deal with the Greens had “served its purpose” and lasted 19 times longer than Liz Truss’s premiership.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump's three US Supreme Court appointees thrash out immunity claim

    When the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately rules on Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity from prosecution, a third of those deciding the matter will be justices he appointed to their lifetime posts. Those three - Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch - posed questions from various angles as the nation's top judicial body heard arguments on Thursday in a case that provides a vital test of the power of the presidency. A key question, Gorsuch said, is "how to segregate private from official conduct that may or may not enjoy some immunity."

  • Judge Upholds Trump’s $83 Million Defamation Verdict

    Reuters/Brendan McDermidA federal judge in New York upheld a defamation verdict against Donald Trump, keeping him on the hook for the $83 million he owes E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of sexual assault.Trump had motioned to receive a new trial, but Judge Lewis Kaplan rebuffed that effort, determining nothing was wrong with the first one that ruled against him.The decision affirms that Carroll suffered harm from Trump publicly railing against her in 2019, as she went public with her

  • Trump Attorney Alina Habba Makes Blunt Admission About Trial, But It’s No Surprise

    The former president's lawyer made a gloomy prediction.

  • Trump at Supreme Court: Ham sandwiches and solar eclipses: Justice Alito has questions

    During arguments over Donald Trump's immunity claim, Justice Samuel Alito raised the saying that grand juries would indict a ham sandwich if asked to.

  • Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth

    The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.

  • Biden Hits Trump With Biblical Burn Over His Latest Shady Business Scheme

    The audience laughed out loud as Biden mocked Trump's most recent venture.

  • George Will Scorches GOP’s Anti-Ukraine Wing With A Chilling Thought

    The conservative icon named and shamed the “cabal of grotesques” in the Republican Party.

  • Liberals pounce on Poilievre's visit to carbon tax protest, support from Alex Jones

    OTTAWA — As the Liberals try to reverse their political fortunes with the latest federal budget, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ratcheted up attacks against his Conservative opponent on Wednesday, tying him to a far-right American figure. Polls suggest the Liberal budget released last week has yet to resonate — but Trudeau suggested it's still more of a plan than what Poilievre has on offer, other than trying to exploit public anxieties. During a stop to promote the budget in Oakville, Ont., Trud

  • Government tells Ajax woman she may not be Canadian

    Last September, 32-year-old Arielle Townsend came home to a letter from the federal immigration department stating her Canadian citizenship was at risk of being revoked. Townsend, who lives in Ajax, Ont., was "completely blindsided." She'd come to Canada as an infant in 1992. She was not yet a year old when a Mississauga, Ont., citizenship office issued her a citizen card. "I was shocked and completely in disbelief," she said. "It's almost like you go to bed as one person, and then you wake up a

  • Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might jeopardise Russia's national security. Many assets in Russia have changed hands in the last two years. Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, in some cases selling cheaply to local management.

  • 'Good luck with that': PM says Saskatchewan premier shouldn't pick fight with CRA

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency is "very, very good" at getting the money it's owed, and Saskatchewan's premier should take note of that. Scott Moe has pledged the province will not send Ottawa the money it collects from the federal carbon price on natural gas. That move breaks the law, and Trudeau says the CRA has ways of making sure it can collect. On Tuesday, the prime minister said his government will keep sending carbon rebate cheques to people in Saska

  • CNN Poll: Few think Trump is being treated the same as other defendants

    As the first criminal prosecution of a former American president began just 13% nationwide feel Donald Trump is being treated the same as other criminal defendants, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds. Most of the country was divided over whether he is being treated more harshly (34%) or more leniently (34%) than other defendants.

  • Fact check: Trump falsely claims police turned away ‘thousands’ from Manhattan courthouse and that supporters ‘can’t get near’

    Former President Donald Trump is a famed exaggerator about the size of his crowds. For years, he has lied about how many supporters attended his presidential inauguration and numerous campaign rallies.

  • Trump’s New Legal Bills Are Hiding an $8 Million Mystery

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s legal payroll is easily the largest and most diverse of any political figure in modern U.S. history. But while most of the attorneys that Trump’s various fundraising committees have paid over the years are a matter of public record, one of the top recipients still poses a mystery—with more than $8 million in legal costs going to an unknown firm, or firms, through what appears to be a corporate intermediary.Legal experts to

  • Biden needles Trump over his hair and 'Mar-a-Lago values' as he addresses union

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday needled rival Donald Trump, laying into the former president as he welcomed the North America's Building Trades Union's endorsement. … Because of you, in 2024 we're going to make Donald Trump a loser again! "So, it's either Scranton values or Mar-a-Lago values," Biden went on to say, drawing a contrast between his background and Trump's as he repeated an economic argument rolled out during campaign stops in Pennsylvania last week.

  • Trump Makes His Final Case To Supreme Court To Avoid Prosecution For His Coup Attempt

    How quickly justices rule on his "absolute immunity" claim is as important as how they rule, with the window for a pre-election trial closing fast.

  • How the House GOP’s Biden impeachment effort fell apart

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was eager to take the reins of a high-stakes investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, seen as central to the House Republican agenda – a coveted perch that brought the added benefit of elevating his national profile.

  • Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by US to hit Russian-held areas, officials say

    Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday. Long sought by Ukrainian leaders, the new missiles give Ukraine nearly double the striking distance — up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) — that it had with the mid-range version of the weapon that it received from the U.S. last October. "We’ve already sent some, we will send more now that we have additional authority and money,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

  • Freeland attempts to quell questions about working relationship with N.L. premier

    During a stop in Mount Pearl on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attempted to smooth over questions of her working relationship with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey following his repeated criticism of the federal carbon tax.Freeland was in Mount Pearl to tout housing investments in the federal budget. Furey — Canada's only remaining Liberal premier — did not attend.One of his MHAs, Mount Pearl North representative Lucy Stoyles, was in attendance."Well, you see th

  • A Chinese ship remains the focus of the investigation into Baltic Sea gas pipeline damaged last year

    HELSINKI (AP) — A Chinese container ship remains the focus of an investigation into what caused the damage last year to a Baltic Sea gas pipeline between NATO members Finland and Estonia, Finnish authorities said Thursday. It has been more than six months since substantial, human-made damage that caused a major drop in pressure was first detected in the Balticconnector pipeline in Finnish economic waters on Oct. 8. Gas system operators in Finland and Estonia — Gasgrid Finland and Elering — were