All About Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge’s Relationship

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge are enjoying their relationship behind closed doors.

While the model and actor haven’t shared how they first met, they confirmed their romance in July 2022 when they were spotted smiling and kissing in the stands at Wimbledon in London.

Chung, who previously dated Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and Alexander Skarsgård, previously opened up to The Standard about lessons she’s learned about relationships throughout her life.

“I do love love, though. I don’t think love should make you feel uneasy. When you feel sick, I don’t think that’s love — that’s infatuation,” she told the outlet in 2016.

The fashion designer continued, “Someone who makes you feel like that is exciting — it’s the one that you imagine when you think of an amazing affair — but that’s not actually a stable love.”

Though Chung and Sturridge tend to keep their connection on the private side, the pair have made a few public appearances together, even sparking engagement rumors in 2023.

Here’s everything to know about Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge’s relationship.

They made their public debut at Wimbledon

Chung and Sturridge had their first public appearance together at Wimbledon in July 2022. At the event, the couple sat together in the stands and leaned in for a kiss that the cameras captured.

Chung and Sturridge weren't completely alone, though. In the row below them, Sturridge’s ex Sienna Miller with boyfriend Oli Green — who have been linked since February 2022 — were also watching the match. The group also took a selfie together when they got the chance.

Sturridge and Miller have remained close since going their separate ways nearly a decade ago.

Chung gets along with Sturridge's ex Miller

Prior to his relationship with Chung, Sturridge dated Miller from 2011 to 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Marlowe, in 2012.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2015 that Miller and Sturridge had broken up after four years of dating. Miller opened up about their split two years later, telling Harper's Bazaar that the pair "still love each other.”

"It's great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends. He's definitely my best friend in the entire world," the American Sniper actress said.

Most recently, in December 2023, she appeared on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast, and shared that she has family dinners with Chung, Sturridge, Oli and Marlowe. Apart from calling Chung "exquisitely dressed," Miller praised how well everyone got along.

"It’s genuinely very loving and cozy and great," she shared. "It's ideal. It's incredible. We are very lucky."

The previous year, Miller voiced her approval of Chung and Sturridge's pairing, telling British Vogue, "I’m really happy for them. It’s genuinely lovely."

Chung and Sturridge made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala

The first major Hollywood event the couple attended together was the Met Gala in May 2023, where they paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

The model and actor walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

He wore a simple black Dior suit for the occasion, while she chose a top and skirt by Irish designer Róisín Pierce with a matching bonnet. She accessorized the sheer and satin all-white look with jewels by Boucheron and Jimmy Choo clutch and shoes.

They sparked engagement rumors in 2023

Less than a year after being spotted kissing at Wimbledon, rumors began to swirl about them possibly taking the next step in their relationship.

While strolling through London’s Notting Hill in June 2023, Chung was photographed wearing a band on her left ring finger.

For the outing, she was dressed casually in straight-leg jeans, a white T-shirt, a beige sweater and an oversized leather jacket. Meanwhile, Sturridge wore blue pants and a white T-shirt with a black jacket on top, accessorized with black sunglasses and black sneakers.

Reps for Chung and Sturridge did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

They tend to be a private couple

Chung and Sturridge have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight over the years. They have attended a handful of public events together but do not post on social media about each other, including after the Met Gala.

