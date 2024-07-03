Alexandra Burke 'desperate' to have a third child with fiancé Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has admitted she is “desperate” to have more children.

The former X Factor winner-turned-West End star, 35, welcomed her first child with footballer fiancé Darren Randolph in June 2022. She gave birth to their second in September 2023.

She and Randolph have not disclosed the names or gender of their children.

Despite already having her hands full, she’s keen to add a third to the mix.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women on Tuesday, the Bad Boys singer also discussed her decision to return to work soon after giving birth.

She said: “I returned to work two months after having both babies. I love to work. I want to make them proud. My mum did that with us.

Alexandra Burke pictured with her first-born whose name and gender she has chosen not to reveal (@alexandraburke/Instagram)

“I'm so desperate for another baby. I would take more time off if I had a third. I don't regret anything but after that first few months, they're basically off the college. So I get why people want more time.”

During the chat, the London native went on to praise her other half, whom she has been dating since May 2021, describing him as a “great human being”.

Burke - who is currently starring in the West End production of the Sister Act musical - said: “He is such a great human, father and hopeful hubby to be. Hint hint darling. He's so good with the kids and we always say this is temporary, it isn't forever.

“I once cried to him on the phone and he got in the car and came home and cooked me dinner before going back to work.”