Ali Wong, Joel Kim Booster, Ronny Chieng join 2024 ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Festival
Ali Wong, Joel Kim Booster and Ronny Chieng will be among the lineup of comedians featured at the “Netflix Is a Joke” Comedy Festival next year.
Key details: The festival will have more than 300 live events in 35 venues across Los Angeles from May 2-12, 2024. Some locations include the Hollywood Bowl, the Forum, the Hollywood Palladium, the Greek Theater, YouTube Theater, Hollywood Improv, Westside Comedy Theater and the Laugh Factory.
Asian performers: Asian comedians invited to perform at the festival include Wong, Booster, Chieng, Atsuko Okatsuko, Kumail Nanjiani, Sheng Wang, Vir Das, Sabrina Wu and JR De Guzman.
Wong and Wang will have stand-up shows at the Wiltern, while Chieng will perform at the Dolby. Booster will be at Troubadour; Vir Das at the Orpheum Theater; JR De Guzman at the Regent Theater; Sabrina Wu at the Bourbon Room and Nanjiani at the Theater at Ace Hotel.
What Netflix is saying: In a press release, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said that this is a special time for comedy both for the company and the genre.
“In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up, we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days," Praw said.
The full schedule is available on the festival's official website. Tickets will be available from Friday.
