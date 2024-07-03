Alice Evans Claims She Can't 'Financially Support' Her Kids with Ioan Gruffudd, Files for Child Support

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actress claims she "will not be able to survive" without financial support

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Alice Evans (left) and Ioan Gruffudd (right)

Alice Evans is filing for child and spousal support.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actress, 55, claims she is in "dire" need of financial support from her ex-husband loan Gruffudd, 50, after their custody agreement was settled two months ago.

Evans now has full custody of the former couple's two daughters Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10. However, the new documents filed on Monday, July 1 reveal that she "will not be able to survive" without financial support from Gruffudd.

Representatives for Gruffudd and Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Michael Kovac/Getty Image alice-evans

"Alice now has a 100% custodial timeshare with the children. Alice has no way to financially support the children. She is behind on her rent and utility payments," the document reads.

"Alice is applying for public assistance because she is unable to support herself and the children," the file continues. "It appears that the financial trial will be several months away and Alice will not be able to survive without the receipt of guideline spousal support."

The document then calls Gruffudd out on what she describes as his "lavish lifestyle," as compared to Evans' struggles to keep up with herself and her girls. "loan has the ability to pay spousal support based upon his greater ability to earn income and his ongoing lavish lifestyle. For these reasons, Alice requests guideline child and spousal support."

Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans

Later in the file, Evans further emphasizes her former husband's allegedly extravagant spendings, sharing, "While I am struggling to put food on the table for our children, Ioan is jet setting around the world."

She adds evidence based on his social media posts. "Ioan could not appear at his noticed deposition for custody issues because he traveled to the UK. Since April 2024, according to his Instagram page and press releases, he has been in the UK, Cardiff, Sardinia, Rome, Spain, and Seattle."

Evans even brings up Gruffudd's recent engagement to his fiancée Bianca Wallace — highlighting the pricey gifts that came with it. "Based upon stories in the media, Ioan purchased an expensive engagement ring for his fiancée and they recently purchased new Rolex watches."



Evans reveals she earns "approximately $300 per month in royalties," and "will be applying for food stamps and welfare."

In February 2022, Evans requested full custody of her two kids with Gruffudd. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the mom of two asked for both legal and physical custody of the couple's children, while asking that child visitation rights be granted to the actor.

Gruffudd and Evans separated on Jan. 1, 2021, after more than 13 years of marriage, and in March that year, the Harrow actor filed for divorce.

Read the original article on People.