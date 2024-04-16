Alison Hammond wins over Paul O'Grady fans hosting For The Love Of Dogs

What did you miss?

Alison Hammond won over the viewers of For The Love Of Dogs who think she has done a "fantastic job" hosting her first episode of the show.

The This Morning presenter has stepped up to become the new face of the ITV animal rescue show following the death of comedian Paul O'Grady, who died unexpectedly in March 2023 at the age of 67. And fans of the show said they thought O'Grady "would be proud" of her efforts.

Alison Hammond replaced Paul O'Grady as the host of For The Love Of Dogs. (ITV)

Hammond was confirmed earlier this years the host of the popular show, filmed at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London. The announcement sparked debate as many felt dog lover O'Grady - who even ended up adopting the dogs he met on the show himself - was irreplaceable, and the show could not go on without him.

The show returned to ITV1 for its 12th series, the first with Hammond at the helm. And many viewers shared their praise for her efforts.

One wrote on social medial platform X: "#fortheloveofdogs I think @AlisonHammond is doing a fantastic job Very much enjoying episode one"

Another said: "Awww nobody can replace our Paul o’Grady but seeing @AlisonHammond cares and loves the dogs as much he did is a breath of fresh air #fortheloveofdogs #pogdogs"

Fans said Alison Hammond did a fantastic job to make Paul O'Grady proud. (ITV)

Another shared: "No one could ever replace Paul but I'm liking Alison. The most important thing is these dogs getting their loving furever homes #fortheloveofdogs"

While another commented: "@AlisonHammond I'm in tears already for that poor furbaby !#fortheloveofdogs @itv . Think Paul would be proud of you x"

Another even said: "Personally I think whatever you think about Alison Hammond hosting #FortheLoveofDogs you have to respect her because no one can host it like Paul O’Grady"

Some viewers spoke out to defend Hammond against the criticism she was getting from other users on social media.

Alison Hammond bonded with dog Nelly. (ITV)

One said: "i feel like the people tweeting are watching a different show to me - i think alison hammond is doing a great job! no, she’s never going to be paul o’grady but she’s not trying to be! he would want the show to continue #fortheloveofdogs"

Another said: "No one will ever be Paul but he would want the show to live on and keep fighting for these animals. Give Alison a chance and be grateful she’s keeping this show going #fortheloveofdogs #battersea"

But some did not feel she was a good fit for the show, with one declaring: "I’m trying here, but there’s just not the same connection with the dogs. We miss you so much Paul #fortheloveofdogs"

What else happened on For The Love Of Dogs?

Former For The Love Of Dogs host Paul O'Grady died last year. (ITV)

Other fans of the show were moved to tears by O'Grady's absence. The show opened with a dog looking at a monument at Battersea Dogs Home in memory of ambassador O'Grady. Hammond said in a voiceover: "A very wise man once said, 'All a dog needs is love.' "

One wrote: "Not me already welling up in the opening seconds of #ForTheLoveOfDogs seeing that monument to Paul." Another tweeted: "I’m already emotional watching this without Paul #ForTheLoveOfDogs." And another commented: "#ForTheLoveOfDogs it won't be the same without #PaulOGrady but I'll give it a go"

And some could not even bring themselves to watch. One said: "Tried to watch #ForTheLoveOfDogs But had to switch over" And another admitted: "Nah….i can’t watch #fortheloveofdogs"

For The Love Of Dogs with Alison Hammond airs at 8pm, Tuesdays, on ITV, and streams on ITVX.

