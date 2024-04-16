Alison Hammond gets thumbs-up from For the Love of Dogs fans

Multistory Media - ITV

Alison Hammond's first episode as the new presenter of For the Love of Dogs aired on ITV this evening (April 16).

It's been 13 months since the death of Paul O'Grady, who fronted the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home docuseries for 11 years, and Hammond's tenure began with a fitting nod to O'Grady's legacy: A pooch was captured gazing at a memorial plaque outside the rescue centre's doors.

Even though her involvement invited scrutiny upon its confirmation, it seems the majority of social media users enjoyed Hammond's work on the whole.

Across her debut episode, the This Morning and Great British Bake Off star was introduced to a newborn puppy named Oscar, who'd been discovered in a bin, as well as 9-year-old cocker spaniel Nelly.

Unfortunately, Nelly's owner had to give her up (for unspecified reasons), leading to an on-screen vet later diagnosing her with neurogenic dry eye. In the end, her left eye was removed.

Writing on social platform X (that's Twitter to you and me) as these heart-tugging scenes played out, For the Love of Dogs viewers were impressed by the new face of the show.

"Alison had tough boots to fill after Paul's passing but I think she did a great job!" and "Nobody will be better [than] Paul but must say Alison got the touch think he will be happy looking down on his show seeing it in safe hands," shared two of them.

A third person summarised: "Well I watched #fortheloveofdogs with a little trepidation. No one could replace Paul O'Grady but although it was different it was actually fine, Alison did a good job and the dogs seemed to like her which is good enough for me."

And so the appreciation continued...

Paul had such love for this programme, and a heart full of love for these beauts.



Alison has a heart of gold, too

Fabulous job, lovey.#fortheloveofdogs — Craig S 💛💙 (@craggsy82) April 16, 2024

Personally I think whatever you think about Alison Hammond hosting #FortheLoveofDogs you have to respect her because no one can host it like Paul O’Grady — suz (@Suzy_H14) April 16, 2024

It's never going to be the same without Paul O'Grady, but to be fair to Alison Hammond, she is doing a much better job than I expected. She's getting really stuck in with helping with the dogs, and she's calmed down her presenting style considerably to be #fortheloveofdogs — Sean The Mondasian Psychic (@WhoPotterVian) April 16, 2024

Paul will always be irreplaceable, but I have to say I think Alison is doing a good job so far and it’s so important that the show goes on and keeps raising awareness ❤️#ForTheLoveOfDogs — Jess (@ifeelflames) April 16, 2024

Thank you Alison for carrying on Paul’s work in highlighting the amount of dogs that need our help 😊❤️#Fortheloveofdogs — Nicki billingham (@Mb165Nicki) April 16, 2024

Its hard to watch this without Paul but Alison is giving these animals love and its definitely what Paul would have wanted. #fortheloveofdogs — Shyneece Kerr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@shyneecie) April 16, 2024

Well i wasn't 100% sure what i was going to make of #fortheloveofdogs without Paul but i have to say @AlisonHammond was absolutely wonderful, she fits right in and has such a natural way with the dogs they loved her, i thouroughly enjoyed it, well done Alison 👏🐶🩷xxxx — Kirsty Lewis (@PinkWelshGirl11) April 16, 2024

Thought Alison did a good job considering she has followed an icon . Was worried she wouldn’t be any good but enjoyed #fortheloveofdogs — claire.white (@clairea82151971) April 16, 2024

For the Love of Dogs airs on ITV.

