Alison Hammond gets thumbs-up from For the Love of Dogs fans

Dan Seddon
·3 min read
For the Love of Dogs fans applaud Alison HammondMultistory Media - ITV

Alison Hammond's first episode as the new presenter of For the Love of Dogs aired on ITV this evening (April 16).

It's been 13 months since the death of Paul O'Grady, who fronted the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home docuseries for 11 years, and Hammond's tenure began with a fitting nod to O'Grady's legacy: A pooch was captured gazing at a memorial plaque outside the rescue centre's doors.

Even though her involvement invited scrutiny upon its confirmation, it seems the majority of social media users enjoyed Hammond's work on the whole.

Multistory Media - ITV

Across her debut episode, the This Morning and Great British Bake Off star was introduced to a newborn puppy named Oscar, who'd been discovered in a bin, as well as 9-year-old cocker spaniel Nelly.

Unfortunately, Nelly's owner had to give her up (for unspecified reasons), leading to an on-screen vet later diagnosing her with neurogenic dry eye. In the end, her left eye was removed.

Writing on social platform X (that's Twitter to you and me) as these heart-tugging scenes played out, For the Love of Dogs viewers were impressed by the new face of the show.

"Alison had tough boots to fill after Paul's passing but I think she did a great job!" and "Nobody will be better [than] Paul but must say Alison got the touch think he will be happy looking down on his show seeing it in safe hands," shared two of them.

alison hammond meets nelly in for the love of dogs with alison hammond episode1
Multistory Media - ITV

A third person summarised: "Well I watched #fortheloveofdogs with a little trepidation. No one could replace Paul O'Grady but although it was different it was actually fine, Alison did a good job and the dogs seemed to like her which is good enough for me."

And so the appreciation continued...

For the Love of Dogs airs on ITV.

