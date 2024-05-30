It’s almost Railbird time. What to know if you’re attending Lexington’s music festival

Lexington’s favorite music festival is coming up, so it’s time to start getting prepared for Railbird.

The festival will be June 1 and 2, with acts like Noah Kahan, Chris Stapleton, Hozier and Turnpike Troubadours. This year marks my second time going to the festival, so I’m by no means an expert. But I did pick up a few tricks from last year.

Railbird: 10 don’t-miss acts and the Stapleton-Yoakam moment to watch for

Railbird announces 2024 lineup with Chris Stapleton; how to get new on-stage tickets

For example, do drink a lot of water! Do not plan to get on an airplane and fly to the Grand Canyon the morning after the festival (yes, this is actually what I did last year, and I have never been so tired in my life. It was worth it though.)

Here’s what you need to bring and what to know before you head to The Infield at Red Mile.

What to bring to Railbird

Railbird has a clear bag policy, which means only certain bags are allowed in through security. Clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” are allowed. Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than one pocket are allowed. My biggest question last year was if I could bring in my trusty Lululemon belt bag, and I brought it both days with no issues. Security will search your bags, and you’ll walk through metal detectors.

Another must-bring item: A reusable water bottle. Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs are allowed in through security. You can also bring one sealed water bottle under 32 ounces. Once you’re inside the festival, water refill stations are positioned around Red Mile. Hydration is important, especially if the weather is hot or you’re planning on drinking at the festival, so keep an eye on the refill stations.

Fans refill water bottles at the Railbird Music Festival at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Last year there were concerns about the availability of water after issues at a previous venue, but in my experience, lines at the water stations moved quickly. They were positioned on all sides of the festival, so I would jump in line when moving between stages, or when I was getting food.

Another important thing to remember is sunscreen! You’re going to be outside, with little shade, for most of the festival. You can bring in sunscreen in non-aerosol containers under 3.4 ounces, and you’re going to want to remember to re-apply throughout the day!

Shuttles and parking

There is no public parking at Red Mile during festival weekend. Bike parking is available next to the box office at the Round Barn, but it’s at your own risk, so bring a lock.

Railbird offers a shuttle from Kroger Field to Red Mile, though passes are sold out on the Railbird website. If you’ve already purchased your shuttle pass, the parking lots at Kroger Field open at 11 a.m., and the first shuttle departs at noon. The last bus runs from Red Mile to Kroger Field at 1 a.m. both days of the festival. Overnight parking is not allowed at Kroger Field.

If you’ve missed the chance to buy a shuttle pass, another option is to find parking around Lexington. Some businesses around Red Mile will open up their lots for parking, or you can park downtown and walk to the festival. Railbird recommends using parkwhiz.com or spothero.com to look at downtown parking options. Some downtown parking garages are a mile or further from the festival, so build in enough time to walk.

Another option is to take an Uber or Lyft. The drop-off and pick-up area for rideshares is across the street from Red Mile, next to bus stop 810 — though with surge pricing, this may be the most expensive option.

Extra things to consider

One thing I didn’t bring last year, but wish I had, is a small personal fan. It gets hot, especially when you’re there for the entire day. I saw several folks with handheld fans, or fans that hung around their necks to help keep them cool, and I’ve already bought one to bring this year.

Another thing I didn’t bring last year, but saw lots of: Blankets. No type of chair is allowed in the festival. If you want to be close to the stage, you may not need a blanket. But if you’re planning on waiting at a stage between acts, or just want to sit with friends between shows, I’d bring a blanket so you’re not sitting on the dirt and grass.

Railbird announces 2024 lineup with Chris Stapleton; how to get new on-stage tickets

Speaking of dirt, it’s probably going to be dusty. Last year I wore shoes that I knew could easily wash off, like TEVAs or Chacos, and I’m so thankful I did. I came home from the festival, threw them in the sink, and they were as good as new. Maybe this is just because I’m getting older, but while it’s tempting to want to wear a cute pair of boots, opt for practicality.

Something else I wasn’t prepared for, but should have been, is the lack of cell service. Once you’re in Red Mile, your phone is essentially useless. If you’re going with a group, plan ahead and have a meeting time and place picked out if you’re going to separate throughout the day. Getting a text or call to go through is not easy, and is really a matter of luck more than anything. Last year, some friends and I tried to meet up before a show but didn’t pick a spot. We thought we would be able to spot each other, but couldn’t — we ended up finding each other by chance several hours later, luckily in time for the Tyler Childers performance.

Fans attend the Railbird Music Festival at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

I also found it helpful to screenshot the schedule of the shows for that day and save it to my phone. Some people set it as their lockscreens, which made it easy to check which stage a performance was going to be at, or to plan your next move without waiting for the website to load.

Another tip from a friend who went last year: If you’re planning on taking an Uber, it can be insane. Try to pre-schedule your pick-up when possible so you’re not searching for cell service and a ride home at the same time.

And speaking of cell phones, it’s also a good idea to pack a portable charger. The day is long, and you’re probably going to be documenting all of the amazing acts throughout the weekend, so make sure your phone has a way to keep up.

But a word of advice: Don’t forget to put your phone down and take in the music without a screen in front of your face. My favorite moments from Railbird last year were when my friends and I were having fun, dancing as Tyler Childers sang from the stage. We were towards the back of the crowd because we’d watched The Head & The Heart’s set before Tyler’s, so we had plenty of room to dance and enjoy the music. And let’s be honest with ourselves: how often are you actually going to go back and look at those videos on your phone?

So take in the music, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Railbird Music Festival

When: June 1 and 2, noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Infield of The Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Rd.

Tickets: $185-$1,820 at railbirdfest.com/tickets

Summer music guide: 298 local concerts from Chris Stapleton to Olivia Rodrigo

Where to find live music in, around Lexington: Festivals, concerts, venues

Welcome to summer! Here’s how to enjoy a slice of KY’s hot $13 billion tourism industry

Popular Lexington live music event mysteriously canceled. But why? Here’s what we know.

Woodford Reserve surprise limited release bourbon so one-of-a-kind it was an accident