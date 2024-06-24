Alnylam's heart disease drug meets main goal in late-stage study

(Reuters) -Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said on Monday that its drug vutrisiran met the main goal in a late-stage study testing it as a treatment for a type of heart disease.

Treatment with the drug showed a statistically significant reduction in deaths and recurrent cardiovascular (CV) events, the company said.

The drug also showed statistically significant improvements across all secondary goals, including measures such as the distance patients could walk in six minutes.

Alnylam's drug, vutrisiran, is also approved in the U.S. under the brand name Amvuttra to treat nerve damage in adult patients for another condition known as hereditary ATTR amyloidosis.

Premarket trading in shares of the company was halted ahead of the data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)