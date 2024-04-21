Already Done With Baby Reindeer? Netflix Might Have Just What You're Looking For With This Dark Comedy

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

Netflix’s new show Baby Reindeer has already been one of the year’s most impactful new shows after wowing both viewers and critics since its release just over a week ago.

Considering the drama – inspired by events from creator Richard Gadd’s own life – deals with some massively heavy themes in a way that doesn’t always make for the easiest or most comfortable of viewing experiences, it’s not exactly the most obvious candidate for binge-watching.

However, Baby Reindeer is gripping enough that plenty of us can’t help hitting “next episode” when prompted, and with only seven short instalments to get through, you may well be in the camp who are already at a loss about what to watch next.

Well, might we suggest one of Netflix’s more underrated offerings, The End Of The F***ing World?

Not only were The End Of The F***ing World and Baby Reindeer made by the same production company (Clerkenwell Films, whose work also include Netflix’s Lovesick and Channel 4’s Lovesick), as its name suggests, the former also shares some of the offbeat humour seen in the latter’s more comedic moments.

The End Of The F***ing World stars Alex Lawther (Black Mirror, Andor), Jessica Barden (You & Me, Pieces Of Her) and, in its second season, Naomi Ackie (Star Wars, I Wanna Dance With Somebody).

Alex Lawther in the first season of The End Of The F***ing World Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Alex plays self-professed teen psychopath James, who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Alyssa, a rebellious classmate, with whom he winds up hitting the road on an epic road trip with plenty of twists and turns.

Season two introduces Naomi’s character, Bonnie, who has a troubled past and – it later emerges – a mysterious connection to one of the original characters.

Naomi Ackie joined the show's cast in its second season Netflix

The End Of The F***ing World began life as a graphic novel, which was then adapted for the small screen by Channel 4 in 2017. It then wound up gaining an even bigger following when it began streaming internationally on Netflix, with a second season coming in 2019.

Intrigued? Well, both seasons of The End Of The F***ing World are available to stream now on Netflix.

READ MORE: