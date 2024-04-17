Amber Alert issued for Alabama 13-year-old suspected of abducting 5-year-old boy

Police in Alabama issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for two children thought to be involved in an abduction, and investigators believe the 13-year-old girl may be responsible for the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy.

By Tuesday, authorities said investigators had recovered the vehicle believed to be involved, but the two children were still missing.

Investigators identified the missing children as Janayizha Qynterrica Gunn, 13, and Kaiden Tymari Perryman, 5. They were last seen Monday night in the state's capital of Montgomery, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Investigators said the recovered vehicle was a 2011 white Chevrolet Equinox, which they believe the girl drove.

The Montgomery Police Department did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Amber Alert shares descriptions of missing kids

The Amber Alert shared photos and descriptions for the two children.

Janayizha Qynterrica Gunn is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, the alert said.

Janayizha Qynterrica Gunn, 13, was last seen Monday, April 16, 2024 at around 9:00pm in Montgomery, Alabama.

Kaiden Tymari Perryman is 3 feet, 3 inches tall and about 45 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Kaiden Tymari Perryman, 5, was last seen Monday, April 16, 2024 at around 9:00pm in Montgomery, Alabama.

Officials urge anyone with information on the kids' whereabouts to contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2831.

