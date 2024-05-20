‘American Idol’ Winner Fantasia Barrino Delivers Inspiring Message To Season 22 Finalists On 20th Anniversary Of Crowning Moment

Fantasia Barrino returned to the American Idol stage and delivered powerful and inspiring words to the Season 22 finalists on the 20th anniversary of her win.

Barrino won the singing competition in Season 3 and has gone on to win a Grammy, star in Broadway, and be recognized for her work garnering nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards.

“All I can say is, I never gave up,” Barrino said when Ryan Seacrest asked to reflect on her journey since winning American Idol. “Even when doors closed in my face, I knew God had something for me.”

Barrino then turned to the three finalists, Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, and Will Moseley, to tell them, “Just keep God first. God gave you a gift, and it’s up to you how far you take it.”

“And I went through a lot of things,” she added. “But here I stand, better than ever. I never changed for anybody. I still live in North Carolina, I’m a North Carolina girl and I remain humble. And I know that if it had not been for this show… This show opened so many doors.”

She continued, “So I’m saying to you, and all of you who are watching, this show opens doors and we’re grateful for it and thank you.”

Seacrest pressed Barrino to spill the tea on new music, to which the star just said, “It’s coming.” Barrino noted that one thing she liked about American Idol “is it allowed me to see you can do any genre you want to do, so you don’t have to hold back.”

The singer and actress also mentioned that she went back to school for business and started her own production company, Rock Soul Productions.

