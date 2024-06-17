American tourist found dead on Greek island Mathraki, 3 other tourists missing

An American tourist reported missing on a Greek island was found dead on the beach Sunday, officials said, becoming the third person to die amid extremely hot temperatures in the Mediterranean country.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, disappeared on the small island of Mathraki after last being seen on June 11, when temperatures reached as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

"There is a common pattern − they all went for a hike amid high temperatures," Petros Vassilakis, the police spokesman for the Southern Aegean, told Reuters.

A photo published by Enimerosi, a news outlet based on the neighboring, larger island of Corfu, shows emergency responders, including a medical examiner, gathered along a rocky, remote beach were the body of the man was found.

Hellenic Coast Guard officers transfer the body of British TV doctor Michael Mosley, who was found dead after going missing on the island of Symi, at a port on the island of Rhodes, Greece, on June 9, 2024.

There were signs the man drowned, according to a medical examiner who spoke with the outlet. He was transferred to the island of Corfu where an autopsy will be carried out, a police official told Reuters.

Mathraki is a 1.2-square-mile heavily wooded island off Greece's west coast, just south of the border with Albania. The man's body was found near the island's old port, Enimerosi reported.

Rescuers transfer the body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley, after he was found dead following being reported missing, on the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Symi, Greece, June 9, 2024.

Deaths on Greek islands Michael Mosley, missing British TV doctor, found dead

3 other tourists missing in Greece

Sunday's discovery on the island of Mathraki comes amid a string of cases of missing people and deaths in Greece, which has faced a blistering heat wave this month that led officials to close schools and the ancient Acropolis complex.

As of Monday, there were three other tourists reported missing, all last seen on Greek islands.

Two French women were reported missing on Friday on Sikinos, an island off Greece's southeast coast in the Aegean Sea. The women, ages 64 and 73, had planned to meet after leaving their respective hotels, the Associated Press reported.

On the nearby island of Amorgos, American Albert Calibet from California was reported missing Tuesday, NBC News reported. The 59-year-old retired Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff had gone for a solo hike amid temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Saturday, a 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found dead in a ravine on the island of Samos, and on June 9, British TV personality Michael Mosley, 67, was found dead on the island of Symi.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing tourists on Greek islands: Man found dead on Mathraki