Andy Garcia's 4 Children: All About Dominik Cristina, Daniella, Alessandra and Andrés

The actor shares four kids with his wife Marivi Lorido: daughters Dominik Cristina, Daniella and Alessandra, and son Andrés

Doug Peters / Alamy Andy Garcia and family attend the premiere of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

Throughout his acting career, Andy Garcia has often played the role of a doting father. He recently played a father of two girls in the 2022 remake of the classic romantic comedy Father of the Bride, while his role in City Island sees him come face-to-face with his secret illegitimate son.

In real life, Garcia is a proud father to four grown up children: daughters Dominik Cristina, Daniella and Alessandra, and son Andrés.

"Never forget that kids are sponges for both the good and the bad," he told Esquire in an interview where he reflected on parenthood. “You can impart all the values you wish, but "if it doesn't ring true, your children will be the first to tell you, 'Don't hit me with that s---, Dad.' "

The family is super close, often sharing special moments on their social media accounts and being photographed on the red carpet when Garcia is promoting one of his projects.

In 2005, all four of Garcia’s children appeared in The Lost City alongside their father — a movie that Garcia also directed and produced. His kids have continued to follow in their father’s footsteps, still starring in Hollywood hits today.

But who are a part of Garcia’s legacy? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor’s four kids.

Dominik Cristina Garcia-Lorido, 40

David Livingston/Getty Andy Garcia and Dominik Garcia-Lorido attend the premiere of Parade Deck Films' "Desolation" on January 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Garcia’s first child, daughter Dominik, was born on August 16, 1983, in Miami, Florida. Dominik made her acting debut in 2005, appearing alongside her father and siblings in The Lost City. In 2009, she appeared alongside her father once again, playing his onscreen daughter in City Island.

In addition to filming with her father, Dominik has had roles in Magic City, I Am Somebody: No Chance in Hell and Mr. Robot.

Dominik married director Michael Doneger in summer 2022, with her proud father posting a series of stunning photos from events leading up to the nuptials.

“Bridal shower for my beautiful Dominik!!! Along with her sisters ! Three beauties! #familia,” the Godfather Part III actor wrote alongside a carousel of sweet snaps.

One photo showed all three of Garcia’s daughters posing while fanning out their dresses. Dominik wore white, while Daniella and Alessandra sported floral gowns.

Daniella Garcia-Lorido, 36

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Andy Garcia and his daughter Daniella Garcia-Lorido, and grand daughter Violet Rose attend a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The couple’s second child, Daniella, was born on January 3, 1988, in Los Angeles. Danielle has also grown up to inherit the acting genes, making her debut alongside her father in the 1998 romantic comedy Just the Ticket. She has since appeared in several movies and TV shows including Geostorm, The Lost City and Free Ride.

Daniella gave birth to her first child — a daughter named Violette Rose — on October 18, 2021.

In a June 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Garcia spoke of his bond with the then seven-month-old.

"I already make her laugh," he said. "I'm looking forward to that moment when she can run into my arms. That is truly the most precious thing in life,”

The actress is married to actor Stephen Borello. Their intimate backyard wedding took place in May 2020, with only family members that they had been quarantining with amid the COVID-19 pandemic in attendance.

"We both felt grateful that we were all healthy, safe, and able to still celebrate our love during this difficult time,” Daniella told Vogue at the time.

Alessandra Garcia-Lorido, 32

Europa Press/Europa Press/Getty Alessandra Garcia attends Couchel fashion show photocall on February 10, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.

Alessandra, the couple’s third daughter, was born on June 20, 1991, in Los Angeles. Alessandra has had some small appearances acting alongside her father and siblings in Just the Ticket and The Lost City, but the 31-year-old is best known for being a successful curve model signed to IMG Models.

“Modeling has been an incredible way to be proud of my body,” Alessandra previously told PEOPLE in a statement about her plus-size campaign with British magazine SLiNK.

The model has also opened up about the diversity and representation within the industry – in particular, runway castings.

“It all sounds really great to diversify the runway and I think that is what the future will be, but it’s tiring,” she said during a 2018 interview with W Magazine. "It’s hard work to persevere through the judgments and the eyes. I’ve been on castings before where people are looking at you, and you’re like, ‘Okay, am I a spectacle here?’ ”

Andrés Garcia-Lorido, 22

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Andy Garcia and Andres Garcia ttend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards on February 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The proud parents welcomed their fourth child and only son, Andrés, on January 28, 2002. Like his sisters, Andrés appeared in The Lost City, making his acting debut at just age three.

Now, Andrés has a penchant for music and has gone on to become an established DJ across Los Angeles and Miami. Posting his mixes under the Instagram handle @mr.bonesmusic, he curated an electric and house music mix titled Cabana Club Tapes Vol 1.

“Curated and mixed by yours truly with some groovy jams to get you ready for the summer ☀️” he captioned a past Instagram post promoting the mix.

