Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne, 15, Listed as 'Vivienne Jolie' in “The Outsiders ”Playbill

The teenager is one of six children shared by exes Jolie and Pitt

James Devaney/GC Images; Dave Benett/WireImage; Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage Angelina Jolie; Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne; Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne appears to have dropped the “Pitt” from her last name.

In the Playbill for the new musical The Outsiders, which Vivienne helped mom Jolie, 48, produce, the 15-year-old is listed as “Vivienne Jolie" instead of "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt," PEOPLE can confirm.

It is not immediately clear if Vivienne has legally changed her name.

Representatives for both Jolie and Pitt could not be reached for comment.

Vivienne is not the first of Jolie and Pitt's six children to go by a changed name in recent years.

While joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Spelman College, last November, the former couple's eldest daughter Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” a video shared by Essence showed.

Monica Schipper/Getty Angelina Jolie with kids Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox in 2019

Both Vivienne and Zahara’s apparent name changes come after years of reports of strain in Pitt’s relationship with his children since Jolie first filed for divorce and sole physical custody of their kids — Vivienne, Zahara, Knox, Maddox, Pax and Shiloh — in 2016.

In August 2022, a Pitt source told PEOPLE that the actor, 60, was hoping to soon reach a better place with his children amid the exes’ ongoing custody battle. They explained that “it's been a sad situation for years.”

“Since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids,” the insider said. “It's been very difficult for him. Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn't see the kids at all."

At the time, the source also said the Babylon star “misses the kids when he doesn't see them,” detailing, “He believes there will be a time when he has a great relationship with his kids again.”

More recently, a security guard who worked for the ex-couple — and still works for Pitt — claimed that Jolie allegedly encouraged their children to “avoid” their father during visits, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month. The filing came amid the exes' battle over their French winery, Château Miraval.

The security guard's claims also came months after Jolie alleged, via lawyers in a court filing, that Pitt was abusive toward her prior to the 2016 plane incident that led her to file for divorce.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Angelina Jolie with daughter Vivienne at the opening night of 'The Outsiders' in April

Vivienne’s name is featured in The Outsiders Playbill as a producer assistant. And while she was not allotted a bio, her mom’s producer information reads: “Angelina is thrilled to be working on her first theatrical producing venture alongside her daughter, Vivienne, who is a theatre student and supporter of the arts.”

Jolie first announced that she was producing the Broadway adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film The Outsiders in August 2023.

During the musical’s April 2024 opening night, Jolie told PEOPLE that Vivienne was the one who inspired her to take on the project.

“She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it,” the actress said.

"Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others," Jolie added. "She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from [score and co-book writer] Justin Levine and the whole creative team."

