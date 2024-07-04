Anglers given safety guidance over polluted water

Recent tests from more than 200 rivers found "worryingly high" levels of pollution, the Angling Trust says [BBC]

Anglers have been issued with new advice to help prevent them becoming ill due to what has been described as the "significant risk" posed by contaminated water.

They have been urged by the Angling Trust to learn the symptoms of gastrointestinal conditions like hepatitis, salmonella, E. coli and giardiasis.

Anglers in West Yorkshire have said that along with the risk of ill health for humans, pollution and litter in waterways was also affecting fish populations.

The Environment Agency said it was involved in several projects to improve water quality in the area.

The new guidance issued by the trust said anglers should wash their hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser, as well as urging them not to put in their mouths any fishing lines or other equipment that had been in the water.

Meanwhile, any cuts should be covered with waterproof plasters before fishing, and wounds should be cleaned as soon as possible.

John Cheyne, from the Angling Trust, said: "When anglers and other water users enjoy our rivers, they do not expect to become ill. But sadly this is becoming an increasing risk due to sewage and agricultural pollution.

"By following the advice in our new guide, anglers can reduce the risk of serious illness and continue to enjoy our wonderful sport safely."

Volunteers regularly tested samples from more than 200 rivers, with recent results revealing "worryingly high levels of pollution that can pose a significant risk to human health", Mr Cheyne said.

Andy Robson, Boston Spa Angling Club secretary, says the most important tip is to keep hands clean [BBC]

Andy Robson, from the Boston Spa Angling Club on the River Wharfe, said: "We have had a chap recently who inadvertently got some water into his mouth when he was fishing in the weir pool.

"Sadly, he was ill for about six to eight weeks with a gastrointestinal illness. He was very very poorly.

"If there is one tip I can give a visiting angling club, it is bring some anti-bacterial hand sanitiser. If you use that you shouldn't have a problem."

The national guidance from the Angling Trust also advised anglers to shower as soon possible if they had been in potentially contaminated water.

Angler and filmmaker Mark Barrow says he sees some form of pollution every time he enters the River Wharfe [BBC]

Mark Barrow, who has been fishing and filming at the River Wharfe for three decades, said pollution was having an impact on fish stocks.

"Every time I get into the River Wharfe I encounter some type of pollution," he said.

"I am now filming areas which are completely void of any fish. These were my go-to areas before, and there is now nothing there."

The Environment Agency said current regulations were designed to protect wildlife rather than human health.

It added that bacteria from sewage pollution and animal slurry posed the biggest risk to humans, but this largely did not affect wildlife.

