ANIMAL ABUSE: A family alleges three of their dogs were shot with a pellet gun

KERO - Bakersfield Scripps

A family is alleging their neighbors son shot three of their dogs using a pellet gun, killing 2 of them. Security camera obtained by 23ABC, reveal the sound of the shots, the cries from the dogs, and laughter afterwards.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories