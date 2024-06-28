Animal Protection Services conduct search at Archerwill residence

ARCHERWILL - On June 26, officers from Animal Protection Services executed a warrant on a property in Archerwill with the assistance of Geenwater and Rose Valley RCMP.

Don Ferguson, Chief Animal Protection Officer and Executive Director for the Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan. told SaskToday.ca that only cats were involved in this search. The residence was located on 2nd Avenue in Archerwill. Animal Protection Services said the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid yet. Under The Animal Protection Act, the resident still has a time period in which to claim the animals back.

Witnesses say they saw workers in white suits entering and exiting the home.

Ferguson said that animal protection officers will don appropriate PPE to ensure their safety when dealing with potentially hazardous conditions. Ferguson said there are no public safety concerns.

The APSS received a complaint from one of their law enforcement partners about animals possibly being in distress as defined in The Animal Protection Act, 2018. This investigation has been ongoing since May 24, said Ferguson.

The Animal Protection Agency of Saskatchewan ensures the humane treatment of animals through education and enforcement of animal welfare legislation where required. They aim to respond to animal welfare complaints around Saskatchewan in a professional and effective manner. Our vision is a future where all animals have the Five Freedoms; freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from pain, injury, and disease, freedom from distress, freedom from discomfort and freedom to express behaviours that promote well-being.

The APSS has executed 12 other search warrants in this fiscal year. Last year a total of 23 warrants were executed.

The APSS exists to ensure the humane treatment of animals in the province. Animal ownership, be it pets or livestock, is regulated by the Animal Protection Act, 2018 and APSS is responsible for education about, and enforcement of, animal welfare legislation.

APSS staff are known as Animal Protection Officers (APOs) and their number one priority is to ensure animals are free from distress and are being cared for appropriately. All cases are investigated but not all require intervention. Where animal care requirements are not met, it is the goal of APOs to work with owners to correct the problem. Some investigations result in charges being laid or animals being removed.

The public is encouraged to contact APSS if they suspect an animal is being mistreated or neglected. The caller’s identity is always confidential. Complaints are forwarded to the APO covering the area who may ask for more details to help determine what course of action is appropriate. Depending on the nature of the complaint, the APO may contact additional sources for more information.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca