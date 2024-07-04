Annual Caregivers in the Hills event celebrates unpaid caregivers

The work of an unpaid caregiver can often go unseen.

On June 23, the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team (HOHC OHT) hosted its annual Caregivers in the Hills event at the Caledon East Community Complex.

The event is held each year to recognize and celebrate unpaid caregivers in Dufferin and Caledon who provide mental, physical or emotional support to family, friends or neighbours.

Attendees of the event enjoyed lunch together, listened to music and a panel discussion, and connected with local resources that can help them.

Caregivers in the Hills is a program that was started by the HOHC OHT to support, validate and recognize the role of an unpaid caregiver who assists in the care of their loved one(s).

Data from Statistics Canada shows that more than 13.4 million Canadians provide unpaid care to a loved one or friend.

Further, more than 1.8 million of these caregivers provide care to both younger and older age groups, making them “sandwich” caregivers. These caregivers often balance many family and career demands, putting them at an increased risk of stress.

Heidi Vanderhorst, Interim Executive Director of the HOHC OHT, says Caregivers in the Hills “is a free program for any unpaid caregiver who supports somebody who lives in Dufferin or Caledon.”

“The concept behind the program is actually to help validate unpaid caregivers and recognize them as part of the care team of their loved one,” said Vadnerhorst. “They receive an identification badge with their name and their picture on it; it identifies them as a caregiver and they can use that badge in different health and social care settings.”

Vanderhorst said the annual appreciation event is a great time for caregivers to relax and put themselves first as they are always giving so generously to others.

She said sandwich caregivers are in the age range where they are caring for aging parents, but have their own kids they’re also still caring for.

“Now that they’re caring for two demographics, it adds a lot to their plate,” she said. “It’s potentially a lot of extra stress and burden for them.”

At the appreciation event, the HOHC OHT was promoting its new Dufferin/Caledon Community Help Line: 1-844-806-3093.

It’s available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and residents can call with any health and social care questions and be directed where they need to go.

“It’s very hard to keep track of who you need to call for what… just call that number and they will navigate you to the right place,” said Vanderhorst.

Michelle Petch Gotuzzo, a project manager with the HOHC OHT, explained the new help line won’t just give you a number to call; you’ll be provided with a transfer to the right person.

“Anything from ‘I'm a new parent, and I need help breastfeeding’ to ‘where's my nearest walk-in clinic?’ to ‘I'm a senior and I'm looking for programs in the area’... a navigator will answer the phone and we’ll do a warm transfer,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know where to start, this is a great place to get some resources.”

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen