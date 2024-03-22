Anonymous Content Brazil Adapting Raphael Montes’ ‘Perfect Days’ for TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Anonymous Content Brazil, a CAA-backed partnership between São Paulo-based RT Features and Anonymous Content, has kicked off production on its first scripted project, a TV adaptation of Raphael Montes’ bestseller “Perfect Days” for Globo Brazil’s giant streaming platform, Globoplay.

The eight-episode adaptation is directed by International Emmy-winning helmer Joana Jabace (“Precious Pearl”) from scripts penned by Claudia Jouvin (“The Nightshifter”).

More from Variety

In “Perfect Days,” Clarice (played by Julia Dalavia), a carefree, budding screenwriter, playfully kisses Téo, an awkward medical student, to rile her college boyfriend. But the joke escalates into a nightmare when Téo, fixated on making Clarice love him, abducts her for a frantic road trip across Rio de Janeiro. His obsession intensifies, driving him to extreme lengths to safeguard their supposed perfect life.

The series also stars Jaffar Bambirra (“A vida pela frente”), Débora Bloch (“Segunda chamada”) and Fabiula Nascimento (“The Night Shifter”).

“We are proud of our team in Brazil for their relentless hard work in getting ‘Perfect Days’ into production for Globoplay,” said David Davoli, president of international at Anonymous Content.

“The greenlight of ‘Perfect Days’ is an auspicious moment for Anonymous Content Brazil and Anonymous Content, as we continue to build our global footprint by partnering with local talent, producers and companies to produce premium content that is authentic to local audiences but with themes that will reach across the globe,” he added.

“Our partnership with Anonymous Content Brazil reinforces the platform’s position of seeking different perspectives that collaborate in new ways of producing its works, bringing plurality to our content’s final result,” said Teresa Penna, director of Globoplay.

Story continues

Noting that “Perfect Days will be the first of many scripted productions for the company, Anonymous Content Brazil CEO Barbara Teixiera, who executive produces the show with RT Features partner Rodrigo Teixeira, added: “The show reflects our mission to source local IP, developed alongside our partner company RT Features, collaborate with local artists like Joana Jabace, for a local platform like Globoplay, to create world class premium series that the Anonymous Content brand is known for.”

The company behind such hits as the Oscar-winning “The Revenant” and “Spotlight” has forged partnerships across the globe, most recently with Morena Films in Spain to establish Anonymous Content España. Other international joint ventures include Anonymous Federation, Anonymous Content Nordic, and AC Chapter One in the U.K.

Such alliances are paramount amidst fierce competition and rising production expenses worldwide. Anonymous Content’s partnerships exemplify this trend, facilitating collaboration across national boundaries. With Anonymous Content Brazil, founded in 2019, Anonymous Content reaches Brazil’s massive marketplace and the Portuguese-speaking audiences that extend to Europe and Africa.

In late 2022, Anonymous Content announced a two-year joint venture with Fifth Season to produce scripted series in the U.S. as well as a partnership with Eat the Cat, the production banner run by showrunner/creator Nick Antosca and producing partner Alex Hedlund, to launch a new joint venture, Anonymous Cat, which aims to develop and produce elevated filmmaker-driven horror and genre feature films.

Anonymous Content Brazil is in post on a docuseries about Brazilian footballer Socrates, directed by Walter Salles (“Central Station,” “The Motorcycle Diaries”), which is also destined for Globoplay. It is currently developing scripted and documentary shows for various other partners in the region.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.